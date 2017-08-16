Marie-Sophie Chambon gears up for 100 kilos d'étoiles

by Fabien Lemercier

16/08/2017 - Shooting is imminent for the filmmaker's first feature, a Koro Films production, which will be distributed in France by Bac and sold by Be For Films

Filming is due to commence on 24 August for 100 kilos d'étoiles (lit. "100 Kilos of Stars"), the first feature by Marie-Sophie Chambon, credited as a co-writer on As I Open My Eyes and having put together the short films L’obsolescence programmée des machines and Princesse. The neo-filmmaker has reunited the young Laure Duchêne, Angèle Metzger, Pauline Serieys and Zoé de Tarlé at the casting call. Philippe Rebbot who is known for Welcome to Argentina and A Bun in the Oven and who will also be returning with Notre petit secret will be supporting along with Belgian Isabelle de Hertogh who was nominated in 2012 for a Magritte and the Ensor for best supporting role for Come As You Are (Hasta la Vista) .

Written by Marie-Sophie Chambon and Anaïs Carpita, the plot centres on 16 year-old Loïs who only has one very small dream: becoming an astronaut and flying far away from the Earth in which she feels so alien. But despite being gifted in maths and physics, there’s a problem: Loïs weighs 100 kilos and has no way of escaping this family thing that seems to be sticking to her. When everything seems lost, Loïs meets Amélie, Stannah, and Justine, three teenage girls who are also damaged and ready to head into space…

The film is the first feature produced by Koro Films (Céline Chapdaniel and Diane Jassem), the company that has already staged the filmmaker's two short films. 100 kilos d’étoiles is also benefiting from a co-production between Belgian outfit Umedia, with pre-sales by Canal+ and Ciné+, and support from the Ile-de-France and Normandy regions, Sofica Manon and La Banque Postale Image, as well as support for new technologies in production from CNC. Bac Films is responsible for distribution in French cinemas and Be for Films is responsible for international sales.

(Translated from French)