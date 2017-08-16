Srbenka sweeps Docu Rough Cut Boutique

by Vladan Petkovic

16/08/2017 - Croatian filmmaker Nebojša Slijepčević's new project won three out of five awards at Sarajevo's documentary development event

Sarajevo Film Festival's Docu Rough Cut Boutique, an intensive five-day programme exclusively focused on documentary films from Southeast Europe that are in production or post-production, last night announced its awards.

Croatian filmmaker Nebojša Slijepčević's Srbenka triumphed, winning three out of the total of five prizes: the €2,000 HBO Award, the Cat&Docs Award, also worth €2,000, and the Digital Cube Award of €20,000 in post-production services.

The film is produced by Vanja Jambrović of Zagreb-based Restart, and deals with peer violence towards children of different nationality in Croatia. Slijepčević's previous film, Gangster of Love (2013), was a hit at home, selling 10,000 admissions.

The IDFA Award, which takes the winner to IDFA 2017 with sneak preview at Docs for Sale, went to the Hungarian project Ghetto Balboa by director Árpád Bogdán and producer Laszlo Jozsa of Speak Easy Project.

Another Hungarian project, Paying a Visit to Fortuna, directed by Matyas Kalman and produced by Kalman and Agnes Horvath-Szabo through COLLOC Productions, won the DOK Preview Award, which takes it to DOK Leipzig's Preview programme.

The full list of awards:

HBO Adria Award

Srbenka (Croatia)

Director: Nebojša Slijepčević

Producer: Vanja Jambrović (Restart)

IDFA Award

Ghetto Balboa (Hungary)

Director: Árpád Bogdán

Producer: Laszlo Jozsa (Speak Easy Project)

DOK Preview Award

Paying a Visit to Fortuna (Hungary)

Director: Matyas Kalman

Producers: Matyas Kalman, Agnes Horvath-Szabo (COLLOC Productions)

Cat&Docs Award

Srbenka

Digital Cube Award

Srbenka