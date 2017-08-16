Scary Mother (2017)
A Gentle Creature (2017)
The Son of Bigfoot (2017)
The Erlprince by Kuba Czekaj
Son of Sofia (2017)
The Other Side of Hope (2017)
Winter Brothers (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Other Side of Hope (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

SARAJEVO 2017 Industry

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Srbenka sweeps Docu Rough Cut Boutique

by 

- Croatian filmmaker Nebojša Slijepčević's new project won three out of five awards at Sarajevo's documentary development event

Srbenka sweeps Docu Rough Cut Boutique
The participants of 2017 Sarajevo's Docu Rough Cut Boutique (© Sarajevo Film Festival)

Sarajevo Film Festival's Docu Rough Cut Boutique, an intensive five-day programme exclusively focused on documentary films from Southeast Europe that are in production or post-production, last night announced its awards. 

Croatian filmmaker Nebojša Slijepčević's Srbenka triumphed, winning three out of the total of five prizes: the €2,000 HBO Award, the Cat&Docs Award, also worth €2,000, and the Digital Cube Award of €20,000 in post-production services.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The film is produced by Vanja Jambrović of Zagreb-based Restart, and deals with peer violence towards children of different nationality in Croatia. Slijepčević's previous film, Gangster of Love [+see also:
film review
trailer
festival scope
film profile] (2013), was a hit at home, selling 10,000 admissions.

The IDFA Award, which takes the winner to IDFA 2017 with sneak preview at Docs for Sale, went to the Hungarian project Ghetto Balboa by director Árpád Bogdán and producer Laszlo Jozsa of Speak Easy Project

Another Hungarian project, Paying a Visit to Fortuna, directed by Matyas Kalman and produced by Kalman and Agnes Horvath-Szabo through COLLOC Productions, won the DOK Preview Award, which takes it to DOK Leipzig's Preview programme. 

The full list of awards:

HBO Adria Award
 Srbenka (Croatia)
 Director: Nebojša Slijepčević
 Producer: Vanja Jambrović (Restart)

IDFA Award
 Ghetto Balboa (Hungary)
 Director:  Árpád Bogdán 
 Producer: Laszlo Jozsa (Speak Easy Project)

DOK Preview Award
 Paying a Visit to Fortuna (Hungary)
 Director: Matyas Kalman
 Producers: Matyas Kalman, Agnes Horvath-Szabo (COLLOC Productions)

Cat&Docs Award
 Srbenka

Digital Cube Award
 Srbenka

 
Sarajevo Report
Locarno Report
DPC
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss