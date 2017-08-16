Western wins two awards at the New Horizons Film Festival
by Dorota Hartwich
- Valeska Grisebach's film triumphed at the 17th edition of the Wrocław festival, which came to a close on Sunday in Wrocław
film profile] was the big winner at the 17th edition of the New Horizons Film Festival in Wrocław, which took place from 3 to 13 August. The film, unveiled in the Un Certain Regard section at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, is the return effort from German director Valeska Grisebach's after ten years of directorial absence. Grisebach was discovered in Toronto with Be My Star in 2001, the Berlin audience was then given the opportunity to see Longing in the 2006 festival competition, which was also awarded the special jury prize at the 22nd edition of Warsaw Film Festival in 2006. The film won the festival's Grand Prix, receiving a €20,000 prize, as well as the FIPRESCI Prize.
film review
trailer
film profile] in the 2006 festival competition, which was also awarded the special jury prize at the 22nd edition of Warsaw Film Festival in 2006. The film won the festival's Grand Prix, receiving a €20,000 prize, as well as the FIPRESCI Prize.
"Western offers us new horizons through the creative use of convention of a classic genre, the western, in order to describe a contemporary universe marked by a fear of foreigners and cultural confrontation, a universe in which communication is not easy, but it is possible," said Ruben Demasure, member of the FIPRESCI jury.
film profile] with an honourable mention - the first feature film by the Bosnian director Dane Komljen, which premiered this year at the Locarno festival. "It's an exceptional film, a kind of self-reflection that develops under the nose of the audience. A very delicate film, which at the same time has a very strong spirit," said Gastón Solnicki, the Argentinian director and producer and member of the official competition's jury.
film profile] by Hlynur Pálmason with a special mention. Photon by Polish director Norman Leto, was awarded the audience's choice prize. Photon is a patchwork documentary comprised of both fiction and animation elements. The film is a play on the shape of an experimental lecture, where the audience is invited to take part in the journey - from the sources of existence to imagining a landscape after humanity has been and gone.
Grand Prize
Western
film profile] - Valeska Grisebach (Germany/Bulgaria/Austria)
Honourable Mention
All The Cities of the North
film profile] - Dane Komljen (Serbia/Bosnia and Herzegovina/Montenegro)
FIPRESCI Prize
Western
film profile] - Valeska Grisebach
FIPRESCI Honorable Mention
Winter Brothers
film profile] - Hlynur Pálmason (Denmark/Iceland)
Audience’s Choice Prize
Photon - Norman Leto (Poland)
(Translated from French)