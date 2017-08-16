Scary Mother (2017)
The Erlprince by Kuba Czekaj
PRODUCTION Italy

The filming of Ivan Silvestrini's Arrivano i prof draws to a close

- The comedy is hoping to replicate the success of Notte prima degli esami ten years ago. The cast includes Claudio Bisio, Lino Guanciale and the young rapper Rocco Hunt

The filming of Ivan Silvestrini's Arrivano i prof draws to a close
Rocco Hunt in Arrivano i prof

Filming has drawn to a close on Arrivano i prof (lit. "Here come the teachers") directed by Ivan Silvestrini, who is getting back behind the camera after 2Night [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], which landed in cinemas last May, and the action-thriller Monolith [+see also:
trailer
film profile], presented at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival in April 2017 and out now in Italian cinemas. Written by Michele Abatantuono and Giorgio Glaviano, the film was produced by Giannandrea Pecorelli with Aurora Film and Matteo Levi's 11 Marzo Cinematografica (Questi Giorni [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Giuseppe Piccioni), with Rai Cinema.

10 years after the tremendous success of Fausto Brizzi's Notte prima degli esami [+see also:
trailer
film profile] also produced by Aurora Film and to which Ivan Silvestrini evidently makes reference to, Arrivano i prof is an irreverent comedy about the schooling world. "The worst teachers go to the worst students" is the formula of the algorithm discovered by the Ministry of Education in order to solve problems in schools with the largest number of dropouts for high school exams. It's not just the students being assessed in the schooling world, but also the teachers for their teaching methods. Professors and students will understand that there is a chance to save the school year and their school, the goal of private speculation.

The excellent cast includes Claudio Bisio, Lino Guanciale, Maurizio Nichetti, Maria Di Biase, Pietro Ragusa, Alessio Sakara, Shalana Santana, Giusy Buscemi and the young rapper Rocco Hunt.

(Translated from Italian)

 
