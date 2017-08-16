Fien Troch's Home leads the nominations at Ensors 2017
by Aurore Engelen
- On 16 September the Ensors Ceremony will take place, the Flemish Film Awards. Home , closely followed by Flemish Heaven, dominates the nominations
The 8th Ensors Ceremony will take place on 16 September with Fien Troch's most recent hard-hitting film, Home [+see also:
film profile], winner of the Best Director award in Venice's Orizzonti section last year, leading the way with ten nominations, closely followed by Peter Monsaert's Flemish Heaven [+see also:
film profile] with nine nominations. Jessica Woodworth and Peter Brosens' film, King of the Belgians [+see also:
film profile], is the third film named in the Best Film category and is also nominated in the Best Scenario category, with a less-than-surprising nomination going to Peter Van Den Begin in the Best Actor category.
Home, a flagship film about adolescence, sees its very young cast (Loïc Bellemans, Mistral Guidotti, Sebastian Van Dun, Lena Suijkerbuijk) put forward in the Best Actor, Best Actress, and of course, Best Newcomer categories. It should also be noted that the young actress Lina El Arabi, unveiled this winter in Stephan Streker’s A Wedding [+see also:
film profile], is due to receive a Special Performance Award. Also of note are the numerous nominations for Nathalie Teirlinck's debut feature, Past Imperfect [+see also:
film profile].
The Ensors are also awarding a prize for best co-production with Wallonia, for which the following films will compete: Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardennes' The Unkown Girl [+see also:
film profile], Nabil Ben Yadir's Blind Spot [+see also:
film profile] , Nicole Garcia 's From the Land of the Moon [+see also:
film profile] – a French film co-produced in Flanders and Wallonia - and Stephan Streker's A Wedding.
Unlike their Francophone counterparts, the Magritte awards, which are awarded by an Academy made up of audio-visual professionals, the Ensors are presented by a jury of eight professionals from the world of arts and communication, changing every year. Last year, it was Robin Pront's film, The Ardennes [+see also:
film profile], which won the main prizes, seven in total, including Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best Actor.
Ensors 2017 Nominations:
Best Film
Home [+see also:
film profile] - Fien Troch
King of the Belgians [+see also:
film profile] - Peter Brosens, Jessica Woodworth
Flemish Heaven [+see also:
film profile] - Peter Monsaert
Best Director
Bavo Defurne – Souvenir [+see also:
Fien Troch – Home
Peter Monsaert – Flemish Heaven
Best Screenplay
Jessica Woodworth & Peter Brosens - King of the Belgians
Fien Troch & Nico Leunen – Home
Peter Monsaert – Flemish Heaven
Best Actor
Loïc Bellemans, Mistral Guidotti, Sebastian Van Dun – Home
Peter Van den Begin - King of the Belgians
Kévin Azaïs – Souvenir
Best Actress
Alexandra Lamy – Vincent and the End of the World [+see also:
Lena Suijkerbuijk – Home
Sara Vertongen – Flemish Heaven
Best Supporting Actor
Flor Decleir – Speechless [+see also:
Rik Van Uffelen – Speechless
Wim Willaert – Flemish Heaven
Best Supporting Actress
Esra Vandenbussche – Flemish Heaven
Karlijn Sileghem – Home
Els Deceukelier – Home
Best DOP
Danny Elsen – Menace sur la Maison-Blanche [+see also:
David Williamson – Flemish Heaven
Menno Mans - My First Highway [+see also:
Best Debut Film
Lena Suijkerbuijk, Loïc Bellemans, Mistral Guidotti, Sebastian Van Dun – Home
Esra Vandenbussche – Flemish Heaven
Kevin Meul - My First Highway
Nathalie Teirlinck - Past Imperfect [+see also:
Zuri François – Past Imperfect
Best Music
Brent Vanneste - My First Highway
John Parish – Past Imperfect
Johnny Jewel – Home
Best Artistic Director
André Fonsny – Souvenir
Kurt Loyens – Storm [+see also:
Pepijn Van Looy - My First Highway
Best Editing
Alain Dessauvage – Flemish Heaven
Nico Leunen – Home
Philippe Ravoet – Menace sur la Maison-Blanche
Best Costumes
Christophe Pidre & Florence Scholtes – Souvenir
Tine Deseure – Crimi Clowns 2.0: Scum
Vanessa Evrard – Past Imperfect
Best Make-up
Esther De Goey - Menace sur la Maison-Blanche
Mike Caprino – Souvenir
Petya Simeonova - King of the Belgians
Special Performance
Lina El Arabi – The Wedding [+see also:
Best Youth Film
Cloudboy - Meikeminne Clinckspoor
De D5R, de film - David Madder, Camiel Scheer
Ghost Rockers, Voor Altijd? - Geert Jan Booy
Storm - Dennis Bots
Best Co-production with Holland
Brimstone [+see also:
film profile] - Martin Koolhoven (Holland/France/UK/Sweden/Belgium/Germany)
Layla M [+see also:
Monk - Ties Schenk (Belgium/Holland)
Best Co-production with Wallonia
The Unknown Girl [+see also:
film profile] - Luc et Jean-Pierre Dardenne (Belgium/France)
Blind Spot [+see also:
film profile] - Nabil Ben Yadir (Belgium)
From the Land of the Moon [+see also:
The Wedding - Stephan Streker (Belgium/France/Luxemburg/Pakistan)
(Translated from French)