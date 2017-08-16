Fien Troch's Home leads the nominations at Ensors 2017

by Aurore Engelen

16/08/2017 - On 16 September the Ensors Ceremony will take place, the Flemish Film Awards. Home , closely followed by Flemish Heaven, dominates the nominations

The 8th Ensors Ceremony will take place on 16 September with Fien Troch's most recent hard-hitting film, Home , winner of the Best Director award in Venice's Orizzonti section last year, leading the way with ten nominations, closely followed by Peter Monsaert's Flemish Heaven with nine nominations. Jessica Woodworth and Peter Brosens' film, King of the Belgians , is the third film named in the Best Film category and is also nominated in the Best Scenario category, with a less-than-surprising nomination going to Peter Van Den Begin in the Best Actor category.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Home, a flagship film about adolescence, sees its very young cast (Loïc Bellemans, Mistral Guidotti, Sebastian Van Dun, Lena Suijkerbuijk) put forward in the Best Actor, Best Actress, and of course, Best Newcomer categories. It should also be noted that the young actress Lina El Arabi, unveiled this winter in Stephan Streker’s A Wedding , is due to receive a Special Performance Award. Also of note are the numerous nominations for Nathalie Teirlinck's debut feature, Past Imperfect .

The Ensors are also awarding a prize for best co-production with Wallonia, for which the following films will compete: Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardennes' The Unkown Girl , Nabil Ben Yadir's Blind Spot , Nicole Garcia 's From the Land of the Moon – a French film co-produced in Flanders and Wallonia - and Stephan Streker's A Wedding.

Unlike their Francophone counterparts, the Magritte awards, which are awarded by an Academy made up of audio-visual professionals, the Ensors are presented by a jury of eight professionals from the world of arts and communication, changing every year. Last year, it was Robin Pront's film, The Ardennes , which won the main prizes, seven in total, including Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best Actor.

Ensors 2017 Nominations:

Best Film

Home - Fien Troch

King of the Belgians - Peter Brosens, Jessica Woodworth

Flemish Heaven - Peter Monsaert

Best Director

Bavo Defurne – Souvenir

Fien Troch – Home

Peter Monsaert – Flemish Heaven

Best Screenplay

Jessica Woodworth & Peter Brosens - King of the Belgians

Fien Troch & Nico Leunen – Home

Peter Monsaert – Flemish Heaven

Best Actor

Loïc Bellemans, Mistral Guidotti, Sebastian Van Dun – Home

Peter Van den Begin - King of the Belgians

Kévin Azaïs – Souvenir

Best Actress

Alexandra Lamy – Vincent and the End of the World

Lena Suijkerbuijk – Home

Sara Vertongen – Flemish Heaven

Best Supporting Actor

Flor Decleir – Speechless

Rik Van Uffelen – Speechless

Wim Willaert – Flemish Heaven

Best Supporting Actress

Esra Vandenbussche – Flemish Heaven

Karlijn Sileghem – Home

Els Deceukelier – Home

Best DOP

Danny Elsen – Menace sur la Maison-Blanche

David Williamson – Flemish Heaven

Menno Mans - My First Highway

Best Debut Film

Lena Suijkerbuijk, Loïc Bellemans, Mistral Guidotti, Sebastian Van Dun – Home

Esra Vandenbussche – Flemish Heaven

Kevin Meul - My First Highway

Nathalie Teirlinck - Past Imperfect

Zuri François – Past Imperfect

Best Music

Brent Vanneste - My First Highway

John Parish – Past Imperfect

Johnny Jewel – Home

Best Artistic Director

André Fonsny – Souvenir

Kurt Loyens – Storm

Pepijn Van Looy - My First Highway

Best Editing

Alain Dessauvage – Flemish Heaven

Nico Leunen – Home

Philippe Ravoet – Menace sur la Maison-Blanche

Best Costumes

Christophe Pidre & Florence Scholtes – Souvenir

Tine Deseure – Crimi Clowns 2.0: Scum

Vanessa Evrard – Past Imperfect

Best Make-up

Esther De Goey - Menace sur la Maison-Blanche

Mike Caprino – Souvenir

Petya Simeonova - King of the Belgians

Special Performance

Lina El Arabi – The Wedding

Best Youth Film

Cloudboy - Meikeminne Clinckspoor

De D5R, de film - David Madder, Camiel Scheer

Ghost Rockers, Voor Altijd? - Geert Jan Booy

Storm - Dennis Bots

Best Co-production with Holland

Brimstone - Martin Koolhoven (Holland/France/UK/Sweden/Belgium/Germany)

Layla M - Mijke de Jong (Holland/Belgium/Germany/Jordan)

Monk - Ties Schenk (Belgium/Holland)

Best Co-production with Wallonia

The Unknown Girl - Luc et Jean-Pierre Dardenne (Belgium/France)

Blind Spot - Nabil Ben Yadir (Belgium)

From the Land of the Moon - Nicole Garcia (France/Belgium)

The Wedding - Stephan Streker (Belgium/France/Luxemburg/Pakistan)

(Translated from French)