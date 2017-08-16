Fifteen documentaries selected for the European Film Awards

by Cineuropa

16/08/2017 - Based on these nominations, the EFA Members will elect the European Documentary 2017 which will be announced during the awards ceremony on 9 December in Berlin

The European Film Academy and EFA Productions have announced the EFA Documentary Selection, a list of 15 European documentaries recommended for a nomination for this year's European Film Awards. Ten documentary festivals have recommended to the committee one film each which has had its world premiere at the respective festival's latest edition. Chosen in co-operation with the European Documentary Network - EDN, these festivals are IDFA, CPH:DOX, Visions du Réel, DokLeipzig, Docslisboa, Thessaloniki Documentary Film Festival, Jihlava, Cinéma du Réel, Krakow Film Festival and Sheffield Doc/Fest.

Based on their recommendations and the films individually submitted, the documentary committee, consisting of EFA Board Members Roberto Cicutto (Italy), Vanessa Henneman (Netherlands) and Marek Rozenbaum (Israel), commissioning editor Sari Volanen (YLE, Finland) and documentary expert Paul Pauwels (European Documentary Network, Belgium) decided on the EFA Documentary Selection.

EFA Members will now vote for five documentary nominations. Based on these nominations, the EFA Members will then elect the European Documentary 2017 which will be announced during the awards ceremony on 9 December in Berlin.

These are the titles:

Austerlitz - Sergei Loznitsa (Germany)

Communion - Anna Zamecka (Poland)

Dead Donkeys Fear No Hyenas - Joakim Demmer (Sweden/Germany/Finland)

How to Meet a Mermaid - Coco Schrijber (Netherlands/Denmark)

La Chana - Lucija Stojevic (Spain/Iceland/USA)

Liberami - Federica Di Giacomo (Italy/France)

The Prince of Nothingwood - Sonia Kronlund (France/Germany)

In Loco Parentis - Neasa Ní Chianáin, David Rane (Ireland/Spain)

Stranger in Paradise - Guido Hendrikx (Netherlands)

Taste of Cement - Ziad Kalthoum (Germany/Lebanon/Syria/United Arab Emirates/Qatar)

The Good Postman - Tonislav Hristov (Finland/Bulgaria)

The Venerable W. - Barbet Schroeder (France/Switzerland)

The War Show - Andreas Dalsgaard & Obaidah Zytoon (Denmark/Syria/Finland)

Ultra - Balazs Simonyi (Hungary/Greece)

West of the Jordan River - Amos Gitai (France)