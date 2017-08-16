Scary Mother (2017)
The Other Side of Hope (2017)
TORONTO 2017

Toronto to welcome more European titles

by 

- The Canadian festival will screen more films coming from this side of the pond, including some world-premieres

Toronto to welcome more European titles
55 Steps by Bille August

The 42nd Toronto International Film Festival, which runs from 7 to 17 September, has announced the films selected for its Masters, Contemporary World Cinema and Wavelenghts sections, as well as a new batch of selected titles in the Gala and Special Presentations sections. 

European highlights include the world premieres of new films by Bille August (55 Steps), the Taviani Brothers (Rainbow – A Private Affair), Michael Noer (Papillon), Urszula Antoniak (Beyond Words), Rebecca Daly (Good Favour), among many others. A bunch of films from the continent already announced for Venice and San Sebastián are also making their appearance. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Here are all the films selected:

Gala Presentations

55 Steps - Bille August (Germany/Belgium)
Chappaquiddick - John Curran (USA)
Hochelaga, Terre des âmes - François Girard (Canada)
My Days of Mercy - Tali Shalom-Ezer (USA)
The Leisure Seeker [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Paolo Virzì (Italy)
Three Christs - Jon Avnet (USA)

Special Presentations

The Captain - Robert Schwentke (Germany/France/Poland)
The Conformist - Cai Shangjun (China)
The Cured - David Freyne (Ireland/United Kingdom/France)
The Escape - Dominic Savage (United Kingdom)
The Florida Project - Sean Baker (USA)
Foxtrot - Samuel Maoz (Israel/Germany/France/Switzerland)
I Love You, Daddy - Louis C.K. (USA)
In the Fade [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Fatih Akin
film profile] - Fatih Akin (Germany/France)
Journey's End - Saul Dibb (United Kingdom)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Yorgos Lanthimos
film profile] - Yorgos Lanthimos (Ireland/United Kingdom)
Kodachrome - Mark Raso (Canada/USA)
Lean On Pete - Andrew Haigh (United Kingdom)
Loving Pablo - Fernando León de Aranoa (Spain/Bulgaria)
Michael Jackson's Thriller 3D - John Landis (USA)
Making of Michael Jackson's Thriller - Jerry Kramer (USA)
Manhunt - John Woo (Hong Kong/China)
Mark Felt - The Man Who Brought Down the White House - Peter Landesman (USA)
Marrowbone [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Sergio G. Sánchez (Spain)
Molly's Game - Aaron Sorkin (USA)
The Motive - Manuel Martín Cuenca (Spain)
Number One - Tonie Marshall (France)
On Chesil Beach - Dominic Cooke (United Kingdom)
Outside In - Lynn Shelton (USA)
Papillon - Michael Noer (Serbia/Montenegro/Malta)
Racer and the Jailbird [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Michaël R. Roskam (Belgium/France)
Radiance [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Naomi Kawase (Japan/France)
Redoubtable [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Michel Hazanavicius
film profile] - Michel Hazanavicius (France)
Three Peaks [+see also:
film review
film profile] - Jan Zabeil (Germany/Italy)
Unicorn Store - Brie Larson (USA)
Who We Are Now - Matthew Newton (USA)
You Disappear [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Peter Schønau Fog (Denmark/Sweden)
Youth - Feng Xiaogang (China)

Masters

The Day After - Hong Sangsoo (South Korea)
Faces Places [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Agnès Varda, JR (France)
First Reformed - Paul Schrader (USA)
Happy End [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Michael Haneke
film profile] - Michael Haneke (France/Austria/Germany)
The House by the Sea - Robert Guédiguian (France)
Loveless [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Andrey Zvyagintsev (Russia/France/Belgium/Germany)
The Other Side of Hope [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Aki Kaurismäki
film profile] - Aki Kaurismäki (Finland/Germany)
Our People Will Be Healed - Alanis Obomsawin (Canada)
Rainbow - A Private Affair - Paolo Taviani, Vittorio Taviani (Italy/France)
The Third Murder - Hirokazu Kore-eda (Japan)
Zama [+see also:
trailer
interview: Lucrecia Martel
film profile] - Lucrecia Martel (Argentina/Brazil/Spain/France/Netherlands/Mexico/Portugal/USA)

Contemporary World Cinema

A Ciambra [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jonas Carpignano
film profile] - Jonas Carpignano (Italy/France/USA/Germany)
Una especie de familia - Diego Lerman (Argentina/Brazil/France/Poland)
Alanis - Anahí Berneri (Argentina)
Ana, mon amour [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Călin Peter Netzer
film profile] - Călin Peter Netzer (Romania/Germany/France)
Angels Wear White - Vivian Qu (China/France)
April’s Daughter - Michel Franco (Mexico)
Arrhythmia [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Boris Khlebnikov
film profile] - Boris Khlebnikov (Russia/Finland/Germany)
Beyond Words - Urszula Antoniak (Netherlands/Poland)
Birds Without Names - Kazuya Shiraishi (Japan)
Breath - Simon Baker (Australia)
Dark is the Night - Adolfo Alix Jr. (Philippines)
Directions [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Stephan Komandarev
film profile] - Stephan Komandarev (Bulgaria/Germany/Macedonia)
Disappearance [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Boudewijn Koole (Netherlands/Norway)
Euthanizer - Teemu Nikki (Finland)
Félicité [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alain Gomis
film profile] - Alain Gomis (France/Senegal/Belgium/Germany/Lebanon)
Good Favour - Rebecca Daly (Ireland/Belgium/Denmark/Netherlands)
Hannah - Andrea Pallaoro (Italy/Belgium/France)
Insyriated [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Philippe Van Leeuw
film profile] - Philippe Van Leeuw (Belgium/France/Lebanon)
Life and Nothing More - Antonio Méndez Esparza (Spain/USA)
Longing - Savi Gabizon (Israel)
Looking for Oum Kulthum - Shirin Neshat (Germany/Austria/Italy/Lebanon/Qatar)
Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Mouly Surya (Indonesia/France/Malaysia/Thailand)
Miami - Zaida Bergroth (Finland)
Motorrad - Vicente Amorim (Brazil World)
Nina [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Juraj Lehotský
film profile] - Juraj Lehotský (Slovakia/Czech Republic)
On Body and Soul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ildiko Enyedi
film profile] - Ildikó Enyedi (Hungary)
Samui Song - Pen-ek Ratanaruang (Thailand/Germany/Norway)
Sergio & Sergei - Ernesto Daranas Serrano (Spain/Cuba)
The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Benjamin Renner, Patrick Imbert (France)
The Insult - Ziad Doueiri (France/Lebanon)
The Journey - Mohamed Jabarah Al-daradji (Iraq/United Kingdom/France/Qatar/Netherlands)
The Lodgers - Brian O’Malley (Ireland)
The Number - Khalo Matabane (South Africa)
The Royal Hibiscus Hotel - Ishaya Bako (Nigeria)
The Summit [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Santiago Mitre
film profile] - Santiago Mitre (Argentina/Spain/France)
Tulipani, Love, Honour and a Bicycle - Mike van Diem (Netherlands/Italy/Canada)
Under the Tree - Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson (Iceland/Denmark/Poland/Germany)
Verónica [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Paco Plaza (Spain)
Wajib [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Annemarie Jacir (Palestine/France/Germany/Colombia/Norway/Qatar/United Arab Emirates)
Western [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Valeska Grisebach
film profile] - Valeska Grisebach (Germany/Bulgaria/Austria)

Wavelengths

Caniba - Verena Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor (France)
Cocote [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias (Dominican Republic)
Dragonfly Eyes - Xu Bing (China/USA)
Good Luck [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Ben Russell (France/Germany)
Jeannette, the Childhood of Joan of Arc [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Bruno Dumont
film profile] - Bruno Dumont (France)
Le Fort des fous [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Narimane Mari (France/Algeria/Switzerland/Germany/Greece/Qatar)
Mrs. Fang [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Wang Bing (France/China/Germany)
Hotel Occidental [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Neïl Beloufa (France)
The Nothing Factory [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Pedro Pinho
film profile] - Pedro Pinho (Portugal)
A Skin So Soft [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Denis Côté
film profile] - Denis Côté (Canada/Switzerland)

 
