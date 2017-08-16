Toronto to welcome more European titles

by David González

16/08/2017 - The Canadian festival will screen more films coming from this side of the pond, including some world-premieres

The 42nd Toronto International Film Festival, which runs from 7 to 17 September, has announced the films selected for its Masters, Contemporary World Cinema and Wavelenghts sections, as well as a new batch of selected titles in the Gala and Special Presentations sections.

European highlights include the world premieres of new films by Bille August (55 Steps), the Taviani Brothers (Rainbow – A Private Affair), Michael Noer (Papillon), Urszula Antoniak (Beyond Words), Rebecca Daly (Good Favour), among many others. A bunch of films from the continent already announced for Venice and San Sebastián are also making their appearance.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Here are all the films selected:

Gala Presentations

55 Steps - Bille August (Germany/Belgium)

Chappaquiddick - John Curran (USA)

Hochelaga, Terre des âmes - François Girard (Canada)

My Days of Mercy - Tali Shalom-Ezer (USA)

The Leisure Seeker - Paolo Virzì (Italy)

Three Christs - Jon Avnet (USA)

Special Presentations

The Captain - Robert Schwentke (Germany/France/Poland)

The Conformist - Cai Shangjun (China)

The Cured - David Freyne (Ireland/United Kingdom/France)

The Escape - Dominic Savage (United Kingdom)

The Florida Project - Sean Baker (USA)

Foxtrot - Samuel Maoz (Israel/Germany/France/Switzerland)

I Love You, Daddy - Louis C.K. (USA)

In the Fade - Fatih Akin (Germany/France)

Journey's End - Saul Dibb (United Kingdom)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer - Yorgos Lanthimos (Ireland/United Kingdom)

Kodachrome - Mark Raso (Canada/USA)

Lean On Pete - Andrew Haigh (United Kingdom)

Loving Pablo - Fernando León de Aranoa (Spain/Bulgaria)

Michael Jackson's Thriller 3D - John Landis (USA)

Making of Michael Jackson's Thriller - Jerry Kramer (USA)

Manhunt - John Woo (Hong Kong/China)

Mark Felt - The Man Who Brought Down the White House - Peter Landesman (USA)

Marrowbone - Sergio G. Sánchez (Spain)

Molly's Game - Aaron Sorkin (USA)

The Motive - Manuel Martín Cuenca (Spain)

Number One - Tonie Marshall (France)

On Chesil Beach - Dominic Cooke (United Kingdom)

Outside In - Lynn Shelton (USA)

Papillon - Michael Noer (Serbia/Montenegro/Malta)

Racer and the Jailbird - Michaël R. Roskam (Belgium/France)

Radiance - Naomi Kawase (Japan/France)

Redoubtable - Michel Hazanavicius (France)

Three Peaks - Jan Zabeil (Germany/Italy)

Unicorn Store - Brie Larson (USA)

Who We Are Now - Matthew Newton (USA)

You Disappear - Peter Schønau Fog (Denmark/Sweden)

Youth - Feng Xiaogang (China)

Masters

The Day After - Hong Sangsoo (South Korea)

Faces Places - Agnès Varda, JR (France)

First Reformed - Paul Schrader (USA)

Happy End - Michael Haneke (France/Austria/Germany)

The House by the Sea - Robert Guédiguian (France)

Loveless - Andrey Zvyagintsev (Russia/France/Belgium/Germany)

The Other Side of Hope - Aki Kaurismäki (Finland/Germany)

Our People Will Be Healed - Alanis Obomsawin (Canada)

Rainbow - A Private Affair - Paolo Taviani, Vittorio Taviani (Italy/France)

The Third Murder - Hirokazu Kore-eda (Japan)

Zama - Lucrecia Martel (Argentina/Brazil/Spain/France/Netherlands/Mexico/Portugal/USA)

Contemporary World Cinema

A Ciambra - Jonas Carpignano (Italy/France/USA/Germany)

Una especie de familia - Diego Lerman (Argentina/Brazil/France/Poland)

Alanis - Anahí Berneri (Argentina)

Ana, mon amour - Călin Peter Netzer (Romania/Germany/France)

Angels Wear White - Vivian Qu (China/France)

April’s Daughter - Michel Franco (Mexico)

Arrhythmia - Boris Khlebnikov (Russia/Finland/Germany)

Beyond Words - Urszula Antoniak (Netherlands/Poland)

Birds Without Names - Kazuya Shiraishi (Japan)

Breath - Simon Baker (Australia)

Dark is the Night - Adolfo Alix Jr. (Philippines)

Directions - Stephan Komandarev (Bulgaria/Germany/Macedonia)

Disappearance - Boudewijn Koole (Netherlands/Norway)

Euthanizer - Teemu Nikki (Finland)

Félicité - Alain Gomis (France/Senegal/Belgium/Germany/Lebanon)

Good Favour - Rebecca Daly (Ireland/Belgium/Denmark/Netherlands)

Hannah - Andrea Pallaoro (Italy/Belgium/France)

Insyriated - Philippe Van Leeuw (Belgium/France/Lebanon)

Life and Nothing More - Antonio Méndez Esparza (Spain/USA)

Longing - Savi Gabizon (Israel)

Looking for Oum Kulthum - Shirin Neshat (Germany/Austria/Italy/Lebanon/Qatar)

Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts - Mouly Surya (Indonesia/France/Malaysia/Thailand)

Miami - Zaida Bergroth (Finland)

Motorrad - Vicente Amorim (Brazil World)

Nina - Juraj Lehotský (Slovakia/Czech Republic)

On Body and Soul - Ildikó Enyedi (Hungary)

Samui Song - Pen-ek Ratanaruang (Thailand/Germany/Norway)

Sergio & Sergei - Ernesto Daranas Serrano (Spain/Cuba)

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales - Benjamin Renner, Patrick Imbert (France)

The Insult - Ziad Doueiri (France/Lebanon)

The Journey - Mohamed Jabarah Al-daradji (Iraq/United Kingdom/France/Qatar/Netherlands)

The Lodgers - Brian O’Malley (Ireland)

The Number - Khalo Matabane (South Africa)

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel - Ishaya Bako (Nigeria)

The Summit - Santiago Mitre (Argentina/Spain/France)

Tulipani, Love, Honour and a Bicycle - Mike van Diem (Netherlands/Italy/Canada)

Under the Tree - Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson (Iceland/Denmark/Poland/Germany)

Verónica - Paco Plaza (Spain)

Wajib - Annemarie Jacir (Palestine/France/Germany/Colombia/Norway/Qatar/United Arab Emirates)

Western - Valeska Grisebach (Germany/Bulgaria/Austria)

Wavelengths

Caniba - Verena Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor (France)

Cocote - Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias (Dominican Republic)

Dragonfly Eyes - Xu Bing (China/USA)

Good Luck - Ben Russell (France/Germany)

Jeannette, the Childhood of Joan of Arc - Bruno Dumont (France)

Le Fort des fous - Narimane Mari (France/Algeria/Switzerland/Germany/Greece/Qatar)

Mrs. Fang - Wang Bing (France/China/Germany)

Hotel Occidental - Neïl Beloufa (France)

The Nothing Factory - Pedro Pinho (Portugal)

A Skin So Soft - Denis Côté (Canada/Switzerland)