Films in Progress 32 to present six projects in San Sebastián

by Cineuropa

17/08/2017 - The programme of subsidies to Latin American cinema will run from 25 to 27 September, during the film festival

Six films have been selected for Films in Progress 32, the programme of subsidies to Latin American cinema which will run from 25 to 27 September, during the 65th San Sebastián International Film Festival (22-30 September), from among a total of 149 films submitted from 20 countries. The films are the new projects by Cuba's Armando Capó, Brazil's Aly Muritiba and Leandro Lara, Colombia's Nicolás Buenaventura and Rubén Mendoza, and Argentina's María Alche.

Some of the directors presenting their works in Films in Progress have already participated in San Sebastian, such as Armando Capó, whose project August was selected for the III Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum where it won the EGEDA Award for Best Project, and Aly Muritiba, selected for the I Co-Production Forum with his project To My Beloved, which went on to participate in Films in Progress 26 and later in Horizontes Latinos 2015. Muritiba also revisited the Forum in 2016 with his project Blood-Drenched Beard. Films in Progress is the programme which, held twice yearly, is organised jointly by the San Sebastian Festival and Cinélatino, Rencontres de Toulouse. Created in 2002, the event has become a platform for the international launch of new talents and a mandatory meeting place for the Latin American audiovisual industry.

The selected projects (more information here):

August (Agosto) - Armando Capó Ramos (Costa Rica/Cuba/France)

Production: La Feria Producciones, Paraiso Production Diffusion

Immersed Family (Familia sumergida) - María Alché (Argentina/Brazil/Germany)

Production: Pasto Cine, Bubble Produções, Pandora Filmproduktion

Hust (Ferrugem) – Aly Muritiba (Brazil)

Production: Globo Filmes, Grafo Audiovisual

Kairos (Kairós) – Nicolás Buenaventura (France/Colombia)

Production: Petit Film, Les Films du Rat, Pathos Audiovisuales

Wandering Girl (Niña errante) – Rubén Mendoza (Colombia/France)

Production: Diafragma, Ciné-Sud Promotion

Wanderers (Rodantes) – Leandro Lara (Brazil/USA)

(Translated from Spanish)