The Greek Film Centre announces new funding pre-approvals

by Vassilis Economou

17/08/2017 - GFC is supporting Greek productions and Greek minority international co-productions with a sum of over €1,000,000

The Greek Film Centre (GFC) has announced its funding pre-approvals for eight Greek film projects that have applied for the Basic Film Production Program and for five film projects that are eligible for the Incentives Program to Attract Foreign Productions to Greece if they have a Greek producer as a minority partner. The support granted amounts totalling over €1,100,000 – €986,000 for the Basic program and €163,000 for the Incentives program – covering projects submitted to the GFC from 1 August 2016 to 10 October 2016 and from 7 October 2016 to 22 May 2017 respectively.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Among the selected Greek projects are the new feature films by Yorgos Zois (Interruption ), Sotiris Goritsas (Balkanisateur) and seasoned filmmaker’s Pantelis Voulgaris (read the news). Among the international co-productions are the Bulgarian director duo, Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchavov (Glory ,) as well as Georgian director Levan Koguashvili (Blind Dates ) and Cypriot director Marios Piperidis with his debut feature (news). It should be noted that this is the first session of pre-approval grants decided by the new GFC Board of Directors in office since June.

Out of ten Greek projects that were submitted, the eight selected are: The Final Note by Pantelis Voulgaris (production: Yannis Iakovidis - Black Orange), Apostratos by Zacharias Mavroeidis (Christos B. Konstantakopoulos - Faliro House), Ailouroeides by Memi Koupa (Fenia Cossovitsa - Blonde SA), O Ksenistis by Yorgos Zois (Maria Drandaki - Homemade Films), O Anthropos me tis Apantiseis by Stelios Kammitsis (Vicky Miha, Fenia Cossovitsa - Blonde SA), Ena Saki Mallia by Maria Douza (Maria Kontogianni, Michalis Sarantinos - Steficon S.A.) and Barbarossa by Sotiris Goritsas (Iraklis Mavroeidis - Boo Productions/Pan Entertainment). Finally, Mnimosyni by Christos Dimas (Panos Papahadzis - Argonauts S.A.) is due to receive a grant for script re-writing.

In the Incentives Program to Attract Foreign Productions all five international co-production projects were approved and are as follows: The Father by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov (Greek production company: Graal SA, Bulgaria/Greece), Ducks (Hope and Despair) by Shahar Rozen (Graal SA, Israel/Greece), I Will Cross Tomorrow by Sepideh Farsi (Pan Entertainment S.A., France/Greece/Netherlands/Belgium), Brighton 4thby Levan Koguashvili (Argonauts S.A., Georgia/Bulgaria/Croatia/Russia/Greece) and Smuggling Hendrix by Marios Piperidis (View Master Films S.A., Cyprus/Germany/Greece).