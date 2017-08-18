The Valois d'Or 2017 through the viewfinder at Angoulême

by Fabien Lemercier

18/08/2017 - Ten titles in competition and a torrent of previews for the 10th edition of the French-language Film Festival set to begin next Tuesday

Albert Dupontel's highly anticipated Au revoir là-haut (read the article here - to be released in France on 12 October) will open the 10th edition of the Angoulême Francophone Film Festival on Tuesday 22 August. Chaired by the American actor John Malkovich and including Belgian filmmaker Lucas Belvaux, this year's competition jury will have to decide from ten titles including Christophe Regin's Surface de réparation (article) Noémie Lvovsky's Tomorrow and Thereafter (unveiled in the Pizza Grande at Locarno), Guillaume Gallienne's Maryline (released as part of Hexagon on 15 November), Gela Babluani's Money (read the article here; released in France on 27 September), as well as two titles both well received at Cannes: Hubert Charuel’s Bloody Milk (well received at Cannes International Critics' Week and due to arrive in cinemas on 30 August) and last but not least, Kaouther Ben Hania's Beauty and the Dogs (discovered in the Un Certain Regard section and due to be released on 18 October). Also nominated are Belgian Philippe Van Leeuw's Insyriated (winner of the Europa Cinemas Berlinale Label and set to be released in France on 6 September), the Swiss-Canadian co-production Lea Pool's Et au pire, on se mariera, Appoline Traoré’s Frontières (co-production in association with Burkina Faso and France) and the Quebecois film C'est le coeur qui meurt en dernier by Alexis Durand-Brault.

In terms of previews, we have Olivier Nakache and Eric Tolédanos' C'est La Vie! , Emmanuel Finkiel's La Douleur, Christian Carion's Mon garçon (news), Gaël Morel's Catch the Wind, Teddy Lussi Modeste's The Price of Success , Stéphane and David Foenkinos' Jalouse (news), Florence Quentin's Bonne pomme , Nicolas Vanier's L’école buissonnière, Nawell Madani's C’est tout pour moi, Colombe Sabignac and Pascal Ralite's Le rire de ma mère, Bruno Chiche's L’un dans l’autre , Nicolas Bary's Le petit Spirou, Fabrice Eboué's CoeXister, Carine Tardieu's Just to Be Sure (selected at Cannes) and Olivier Ayache-Vidal's Les Grands Esprits (article).

The all-new Premiers Rendez-vous section includes Ilan Klipper’s The Starry Sky Above Me , with Tarek Boudali’s Epouse-moi mon pote to be screened at Séances à Carat. The Flamboyants program has put forward three films coming from Cannes: Claire Denis' Bright Sunshine In , André Téchiné's Golden Years and Michel Hazanavicius' Redoubtable . Also worth noting is another new section called "Les films de la région," which will feature Xabi Molia's Comme des rois (article), Nicolas Giraud's Du soleil dans mes yeux and Arthur de Pins and Alexis Ducord's animation film, Zombillenium .

This edition of the festival (which will end on 27 August) will also be honouring the filmmaker Xavier Giannoli, the distributor Gaumont and the Ivory Coast.

