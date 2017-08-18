The Square (2017)
Scary Mother (2017)
PRODUCTION Italy/France

The Taviani brothers are raring to go with Rainbow - A Private Affair

by 

- The Italo-French co-production signed by the two brothers focuses on Beppe Fenoglio's novel of the same name, and has been selected to feature in both Toronto and Rome

The Taviani brothers are raring to go with Rainbow - A Private Affair
Luca Marinelli in Rainbow - A Private Affair

Paolo and Vittorio Taviani's Rainbow - A Private Affair is based on Beppe Fenoglio's novel of the same name, a masterpiece published post-humously in 1963. The film was produced by Donatella Palermo for the outfit Stemal Entertainment, the French outfit Les Films d'Ici (already a partner for Gianfranco Rosi 's Fire at Sea [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Gianfranco Rosi
film profile]) as well as Elisabetta Olmi from Ipotesi Cinema (a partner for Ermanno Olmi's Greenery Will Bloom Again [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]) and Rai Cinema. The Taviani brothers are set to receive contributions from MiBACT and support from the Turin and Piedmont Film Commission. The film was announced as part of the section dedicated to masters of film, Masters, at the Toronto International Film Festival, which will be held from 7 to 17 September, and has also been selected for Rome Film Fest in late October.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The protagonist, a young partisan, isplayed by Luca Marinelli known for playing the bad guy in They Call Me Jeeg [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film focus
interview: Gabriele Mainetti
film profile] which earnt him a David di Donatello. On-screen besides Luca are Valentina Bellè, Lorenzo Richelmy, Anna Ferruzzo, Giulio Beranek, Antonella Attili and Lorenzo Demaria.

The Taviani brothers' script reinterprets the novel by the writer of Alba, in which Milton – the battle name of a 20-year-old partisan during the Second World War – revisits the villa where Fulvia, a girl he once loved, used to live while he is on a military operation in the Piedmontese Langhe region. Milton discovers that Fulvia fell in love with a friend of his, Giorgio. Tormented by jealousy, Milton tries to track down his rival only to discover that he has been captured by fascists.

Simone Zampagni is responsible for the film's photography, Roberto Perpignani for editing, Emita Frigato for scenic design, and Lina Nerli Taviani and Valentina Taviani are in charge of costume design. The Italian distribution of Rainbow - A Private Affair is entrusted to 01, while international sales are to be handled by the French outfit Pyramide International.

(Translated from Italian)

 
