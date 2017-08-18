The Square (2017)
The Erlprince (2016)
Grain (2017)
A Gentle Creature (2017)
Scary Mother (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
Western (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: A Gentle Creature (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

SAN SEBASTIÁN 2017

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Björn Runge's The Wife is set to wrap up proceedings at San Sebastián

by 

- The Basque city will play host to the European premiere of this British/Swedish co-production starring Glen Close and Jonathan Pryce in this, the festival’s 65th year

Björn Runge's The Wife is set to wrap up proceedings at San Sebastián
The Wife by Björn Runge

On 30 September, the 65th San Sebastián International Film Festival will draw to a close with Björn Runge’s The Wife, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by American author Meg Wolitzer and featuring Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce. A drama about a husband and wife pushed to breaking point just as he is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, this co-production between Sweden and the UK, screening out of competition, provides a fitting complement to an official selection dominated by films with strong European involvement, as previously reported by Cineuropa (see news).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Audiences in San Sebastián will be treated to special presentations of a number of other films forming part of the official section but screening out of competition, including Dying, by Fernando Franco; Au revoir là-haut, a French production from actor and filmmaker Albert Dupontel adapted from Pierre Lemaitre’s award-winning novel of the same name, published in English as The Great Swindle (read more); the Japanese animation Fireworks, Should We See It from The Side or The Bottom, based on the TV series and directed by Akiyuki Shinbo and Nobuyuki Takeuchi; and Wonders of the Sea 3D [+see also:
interview: Jean-Michel Cousteau, Jean-…
film profile], an environmental documentary filmed by Jean-Michel Cousteau and Jean Jacques-Mantello over the course of three years, co-produced by France and the UK and narrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Horizontes Latinos section features a number of collaborations between Europe and South America, all vying for the Horizontes Award — such as A Fantastic Woman [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], by Sebastián Lelio (Chile/Germany/Spain/United Kingdom), which did very well at this year’s Berlinale; Cocote [+see also:
trailer
film profile], directed by Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias (Dominican Republic/Argentina/Germany/Qatar); Rey’s Education, by Santiago Esteves (Argentina/Spain); La familia [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], by Gustavo Rondón Córdova (Venezuela/Chile/Norway); and Los perros [+see also:
trailer
film profile], by Marcela Said (Chile/France). Out of the twelve films chosen for this section, seven have benefited from the support of Films in Progress (read more here)

New films showing at San Sebastián in 2017:

Out of Competition
The WifeBjörn Runge (UK/Sweden) (closing film)

Special Presentations

Au revoir là-hautAlbert Dupontel (France)
Wonders of the Sea 3D [+see also:
interview: Jean-Michel Cousteau, Jean-…
film profile] Jean-Michel Cousteau, Jean Jacques-Mantello (France/UK)
Fireworks, Should We See It from The Side or The Bottom – Akiyuki Shinbo and Nobuyuki Takeuchi (Japan)

Horizontes Latinos

A Fantastic Woman [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] Sebastián Lelio (Chile/Germany/Spain/United Kingdom)
Cocote [+see also:
trailer
film profile]Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias (Dominican Republic/Argentina/Germany/Qatar)
Rey’s EducationSantiago Esteves (Argentina/Spain)
La familia [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]Gustavo Rondón Córdova (Venezuela/Chile/Norway)
Los perros [+see also:
trailer
film profile] Marcela Said (Chile/France)
Al desiertoUlises Rosell (Argentina/Chile)
ArabyAffonso Uchoa and Joao Dumans (Brazil)
The Desert BrideValeria Pivato and Cecilia Atán (Argentina/Chile)
April’s DaughterMichel Franco (Mexico)
Las olasAdrián Biniez (Uruguay/Argentina)
MedeaAlexandra Latishev (Costa Rica/Argentina/Chile)
Hunting SeasonNatalia Garagiola (Argentina)

(Translated from Spanish)

 
Sarajevo Report
Locarno Report
Midpoint TV
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss