Björn Runge's The Wife is set to wrap up proceedings at San Sebastián
- The Basque city will play host to the European premiere of this British/Swedish co-production starring Glen Close and Jonathan Pryce in this, the festival’s 65th year
On 30 September, the 65th San Sebastián International Film Festival will draw to a close with Björn Runge’s The Wife, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by American author Meg Wolitzer and featuring Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce. A drama about a husband and wife pushed to breaking point just as he is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, this co-production between Sweden and the UK, screening out of competition, provides a fitting complement to an official selection dominated by films with strong European involvement, as previously reported by Cineuropa (see news).
Audiences in San Sebastián will be treated to special presentations of a number of other films forming part of the official section but screening out of competition, including Dying, by Fernando Franco; Au revoir là-haut, a French production from actor and filmmaker Albert Dupontel adapted from Pierre Lemaitre's award-winning novel of the same name, published in English as The Great Swindle (read more); the Japanese animation Fireworks, Should We See It from The Side or The Bottom, based on the TV series and directed by Akiyuki Shinbo and Nobuyuki Takeuchi; and Wonders of the Sea 3D
film profile], an environmental documentary filmed by Jean-Michel Cousteau and Jean Jacques-Mantello over the course of three years, co-produced by France and the UK and narrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The Horizontes Latinos section features a number of collaborations between Europe and South America, all vying for the Horizontes Award — such as A Fantastic Woman
by Sebastián Lelio (Chile/Germany/Spain/United Kingdom), which did very well at this year's Berlinale; Cocote
directed by Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias (Dominican Republic/Argentina/Germany/Qatar); Rey's Education, by Santiago Esteves (Argentina/Spain); La familia
by Gustavo Rondón Córdova (Venezuela/Chile/Norway); and Los perros
film profile], by Marcela Said (Chile/France). Out of the twelve films chosen for this section, seven have benefited from the support of Films in Progress (read more here)
New films showing at San Sebastián in 2017:
Out of Competition
The Wife – Björn Runge (UK/Sweden) (closing film)
Special Presentations
Au revoir là-haut – Albert Dupontel (France)
Wonders of the Sea 3D
film profile] – Jean-Michel Cousteau, Jean Jacques-Mantello (France/UK)
Fireworks, Should We See It from The Side or The Bottom – Akiyuki Shinbo and Nobuyuki Takeuchi (Japan)
Horizontes Latinos
A Fantastic Woman
film profile] – Sebastián Lelio (Chile/Germany/Spain/United Kingdom)
Cocote
film profile] – Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias (Dominican Republic/Argentina/Germany/Qatar)
Rey’s Education – Santiago Esteves (Argentina/Spain)
La familia
film profile] – Gustavo Rondón Córdova (Venezuela/Chile/Norway)
Los perros
film profile] – Marcela Said (Chile/France)
Al desierto – Ulises Rosell (Argentina/Chile)
Araby – Affonso Uchoa and Joao Dumans (Brazil)
The Desert Bride – Valeria Pivato and Cecilia Atán (Argentina/Chile)
April’s Daughter – Michel Franco (Mexico)
Las olas – Adrián Biniez (Uruguay/Argentina)
Medea – Alexandra Latishev (Costa Rica/Argentina/Chile)
Hunting Season – Natalia Garagiola (Argentina)
