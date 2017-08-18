Scary Mother wins the Heart of Sarajevo

by Vassilis Economou

18/08/2017 - Ana Urushadze’s debut feature triumphs at the 23rd edition of festival, where it also received the Cineuropa Prize

Georgian director Ana Urushadze’s debut feature, Scary Mother , has won the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film at the 23rd Sarajevo Film Festival, which ran from 11 to 18 August. The international jury headed up by Mexican director Michel Franco and comprising the artistic director of Edinburgh IFF Mark Adams, actor Goran Bogdan, CEO of Doha Film Institute Fatma Al Remaihi and actress Melisa Sözen, handed the award to the director and her producer Lasha Khalvashi, the prize was also accompanied by €16,000 awarded yesterday during the ceremony held at Sarajevo’s National Theatre.

The Romanian film Meda or the Not So Bright Side of Things has been awarded with two Heart of Sarajevo awards, with Best Director going to Emanuel Parvu and Best Actor going to Şerban Pavlu. The awards will also be accompanied by €10,000 in financial aid from Agnes B. and €2,500 from Tondach respectively. The Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actress was handed to Ornela Kapetani for her performance inGentian Koçi’s debut feature Daybreak , also receiving €2,500 from Tondach. Finally, the Bulgarian film, Directions , by Stephan Komandarev received a Special Mention from the Jury.

In the Documentary Competition section the jury was comprised of Mitteldeutsche Medienfoerderung CEO Claas Danielsen, Deputy Director of First Hand Films Gitte Hansen and director Želimir Žilnik. The jury awarded another Georgian film City of The Sun by Rati Oneli,with the Heart of Sarajevo award for Best Documentary. Kinders by Arash T. Riahi and Arman T. Riahi received the Special Jury Prize, Home by Zdenko Jurilj won the Special Jury Mention, while the Human Rights Award went to Mr. Gay Syria by Ayse Toprak, judged to be the best film dealing with the subject of human rights.

The partner awards ceremony was held at noon on the last day of the festival, before the ceremony. The Cineuropa Award went to Scary Mother, while Son of Sofia by Elina Psykou won the CICAE Award. Serbian director Biljana Tutorov won the European Documentary Network Talent Grant for When Pigs Come .

Here is the complete list of winners at the 23rd Sarajevo Film Festival:

Competition Feature Films

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film

Scary Mother - Ana Urushadze (Georgia/Estonia)

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director

Emanuel Parvu – Meda or the Not So Bright Side of Things (Romania)

Special Jury Mention

Directions – Stephan Komandarev (Bulgaria/Germany/Macedonia)

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actress

Ornela Kapetani – Daybreak (Albania/Greece)

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actor

Şerban Pavlu –Meda or the Not So Bright Side of Things

Competition Documentaries

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Documentary Film

City of The Sun - Rati Oneli (Georgia/USA/Qatar/Netherlands)

Special Jury Prize

Kinders - Arash T. Riahi, Arman T. Riahi (Austria)

Special Jury Mention

Home - Zdenko Jurilj (Croatia/Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Human Rights Award

Mr. Gay Syria - Ayse Toprak (Turkey/France/Germany)

Competition Short Films

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Film

Into the Blue -Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović (Croatia/Slovenia)

Special Jury Mention

Soa - Dušan Kasalica (Montenegro)

Copa-Loca – Christos Massalas (Greece)

Competition Student Films

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Student Film

Clean - Neven Samardžić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Special Jury Mention

Ljubljana – Munich 15:27 - Katarina Morano (Slovenia)

Honorary Heart of Sarajevo

John Cleese, actor

Oliver Stone, director

Partner Awards

Awards from Association of Bosnian Filmmakers

Ivica Matić Award

Redžinald Šimek

Ivica Matić Award

Tomislav Topić

Ivica Matić Award

Action Group of the Association of Bosnian Filmmakers for copyrights (Pjer Žalica, Jovan Marjanović, Elma Tataragić and Amar Nović)

Cineuropa Prize

Scary Mother - Ana Urushadze

CICAE Prize

Son of Sofia - Elina Psykou (Greece/France/Bulgaria)

European Documentary Network Talent Grant

When Pigs Come - Biljana Tutorov (Serbia/Croatia/Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Sarajevo Short Film Nominee for European Film Awards 2017

Copa-Loca – Christos Massalas

Best Pack & Pitch Award (Talents Sarajevo Pack & Pitch)

Sirin -Senad Šahmanović

(invitation for participation in the co-production market CineLink)

Pinkler - Patricia D'Intino

(post-production sound services totalling €4,000 by studio Chelia)

BH Film Student Programme Award

Best B&H Student Film Award

To Outlive a Turtle -Katarina Živanović (Fakultet dramskih i filmskih umjetnosti Bijeljina)

Special Jury Award

Clean - Neven Samardžić (Akademija scenskih umjetnosti Sarajevo)

Special Mention

Winter Sun -Pilar Palomero (Sarajevo Film Academy)