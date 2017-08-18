The Square (2017)
Focus: The Erlprince (2016)
SARAJEVO 2017 Industry

Damjan Kozole’s Half-Sister wins the Eurimages Award at CineLink

by 

- The industry platforms of the Sarajevo Film Festival announce winners

The winners of the CineLink Industry Days (© SFF / Obala Art Centar)

The CineLink Industry Days, Sarajevo Film Festival's industry section, has gathered once again this year film professionals from all over Europe, cementing its status as a major hub with a crucial role in the expansion of cinematic co-production in the region. The main platforms have announced their winners during the closing ceremony of the festival (read news).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The CineLink Co-Production Market Jury (comprising Uldis Dimisevskis, Georges Goldenstern, Behrooz Hashemian, Čedomir Kolar, Annamaria Lodato, Tomi Salkovski and Jani Thiltges) has decided to award Slovenian filmmaker Damjan Kozole’s new project Half-Sister, the follow-up to his 2016 Karlovy Vary entry Nightlife [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Damjan Kozole
film profile], with the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award (€20,000). Among the other projects awarded we can find Slobodan Šijan’s The Great Tram Robbery (read more).

The Work in Progress Jury (Paolo Bertolin, Petra Gobel, Paz Lázaro, Hedi Zardi and Serkan Yildirim) gave out three awards, while the CineLink Drama Jury (Meinolf Zurhorst, Tatjana Andersson and Giacomo Durzi) gave out the first-ever CineLink Drama award (€10,000), sponsored by Film Center Serbia

The full list of prizes:

CineLink Co-Production Market Awards

Eurimages Co-Production Development Award
Half-Sister (Slovenia)
(Director: Damjan Kozole, Writers: Damjan Kozole, Urša Menart, Producer: Danijel Hočevar – Vertigo)

Macedonian Film Agency CineLink Award
Holy Emy (Greece)
(Director: Araceli Lemos, Writers: Araceli Lemos, Gulia Caruso, Producers: Elina Psykou, Giulia Caruso, Konstantinos Vassilaros – StudioBauhaus)

Arte International Relations CineLink Award
Cat in the Wall (Bulgaria)
(Directors: Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova, Writer: Mina Mileva, Producers: Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova - Activist38)

Special Mention
The Great Tram Robbery (Serbia)
(Director: Slobodan Šijan, Writers: Slobodan Šijan, Biljana Maksić, Vladimir Mančić, Producer: Marko Paljić - Gargantua Films)

MDM Scholarship
Konstantinos Vassilaros (Holy Emy)

Work-in-Progress Awards

TRT Award
Honeyland (Macedonia)
(Directors: Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, Producers: Ljubo Stefanov, Atanas Georgiev - Apollo Media, Trice Films)

Post Republic Award
The Day After I’m Gone (Israel)
(Director: Nimrod Eldar, Producer: Eitan Mansuri, Production company: Spiro Films Ltd)

Restart Award
What Comes Around – Reem Saleh (Egypt/Qatar)
(Director: Reem Saleh, Producers: Reem Saleh, Konstantina Stavrianou, Production company: Mazameer Productions)

CineLink Drama Awards

Film Center Serbia CineLink Drama Award
All Panthers Are Pink (Germany/Serbia)
(Creators: Titus Kreyenberg, Miroslav Mogorović, Writer: Dimitrije Vojnov, Producers: Titus Kreyenberg, Miroslav Mogorović, Production company: Unafilm, Art & Popcorn)

Special Mention
Glycerin (Serbia)
(Creators: Ivan Knežević, Miloš Pušić, Writers: Ivan Knežević, Miloš Pušić, Director: Miloš Pušić, Producers: Ivan Knežević, Miloš Pušić – Altertise)

 
