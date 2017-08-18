Europa Distribution goes to Haugesund

by Cineuropa

18/08/2017 - The open panel "Scandinavian Films for Beginners: The circulation of Nordic films in Europe and beyond" will take place on 24 August at the Norwegian International Film Festival

For the second year in a row, Europa Distribution will organise an Open Panel in the scope of the Norwegian International Film Festival, Haugesund, in collaboration with New Nordic Films. The event will take place on 24 August 2017, from 10.00-11.30 at the Scandic Maritim Hotel, and will bring together Europa Distribution members and other industry experts for a discussion entitled "Scandinavian Films for Beginners: The circulation of Nordic films in Europe and beyond."



The panel will examine the evolution of the audience's taste for Scandinavian productions since the new millennium, pinpointing which factors have created such an interest. Distributors and sales agents from all over Europe will share their experiences and decode which things have changed and what must remain constant in order to remain on the path of success.

Scandinavian cinema (both films and series) is at the top of its game, but does this mean that releasing a Scandinavian film is easy, whatever the film, whatever the country? Which challenges and opportunities exist for distributors when releasing such productions? What can be taken from examining the trends and developments in the Scandinavian film market?

The confirmed panelists are Kristýna Haklová (Film Europe, Czech Republic), James King (Curzon-Artificial Eye, UK), Vladimir Kokh (KMBO, France), Matthias Mücke (Neue Visionen, Germany) and Marike Muselaers (Lumière, Belgium). The panel will be moderated by Wendy Mitchell (Screen International; British Council Film, UK).

Attending distributors will also participate in the festival activities, including seminars, events and special screenings.