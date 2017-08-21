Filming has commenced on Romain Laguna’s Les Reptiles

by Fabien Lemercier

21/08/2017 - The young filmmaker is working on his first feature film, produced by Les films du clan and sold by Indie Sales

Filming commenced on Romain Laguna's first feature film, Les Reptiles (lit. "The Reptiles"), on 14 August. A La Fémis graduate, the filmmaker, who already has four short films to his name – J'mange froid, Bye Bye Mélancolie, Run and A trois sur Marianne – has reunited Zéa Cortez, Bilal Agab, Nathan Le Graciet and Oumaima Lyamouri at the casting call.

Co-written with Salvatore Lista (Eat Your Bones , Who's Your Daddy? ), the film takes place in the south of France during the summer months, between the vineyards of the Red Lands of Béziers and the sandy burned deserts of Sète. Between Alex and Morad. Nina, 17, travels through the regions. She is the only who has seen the meteorite, almost as if it were an omen...

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Produced by Charles Philippe and Lucille Ric for Les films du clan, Les Reptiles has received an advance on earnings as well as the Images of Diversity Fund from CNC. Support has also been received from the Occitanie region and Cineventure 3. Filming will continue until 27 September in Béziers, Montpellier, Agde and Valras. Indie Sales is responsible for international sales.

It’s also worth noting that the young Parisian company Les Films du Clan is involved in the post-production of another first feature: Lea Frédeval's Les Affamés with Louane Emera in the leading role (read the article here).

(Translated from French)