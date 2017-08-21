A Gentle Creature (2017)
The Erlprince (2016)
OSCARS 2018 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Men Don't Cry goes to the Oscars for Bosnia

by 

- Alen Drljević's Karlovy Vary award winner beat The Frog and Birds Like Us on the road to the Academy Awards

Men Don't Cry goes to the Oscars for Bosnia
Men Don't Cry by Alen Drljević

Alen Drljević's Men Don't Cry [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alen Drljević
film profile], which world-premiered in Karlovy Vary's Official Competition and won the Special Jury Prize, is Bosnia and Herzegovina's submission for the Best Foreign-language Film Academy Award, it was announced last week at the Sarajevo Film Festival.

A chamber piece set in one hotel, the film depicts a therapeutic workshop for war veterans from the former Yugoslavia who face up to their traumatic pasts in the form of a psychodrama, and features a regional all-star cast including Boris Isaković, Leon Lučev, Emir Hadžihafizbegović, Boris Ler, Ermin Bravo, Ivo Gregurević and Sebastian Cavazza.

The Association of Bosnian Filmmakers, which selected the Oscar candidate, announced that it beat two other new Bosnian films to the nomination: The Frog by Elmir Jukić, which world-premiered at Sarajevo and won the Audience Award, and the first ever feature-length animation from the country, Birds Like Us by Faruk Šabanović and Amela Ćuhara.

Men Don't Cry is a co-production by Bosnia's Deblokada, Slovenia's Iridium Film, Croatia's Produkcija Živa, Germany's Manderlay Film and Serbia's This & That Production, with the participation of ZDF/Arte and Bosnia's national broadcaster, Federal TV. 

 
