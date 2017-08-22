Regiofund International Co-production Forum calls for projects

by Ola Salwa

22/08/2017 - The industry event in Poland is seeking projects at an advanced stage of development

The Regiofund International Co-production Forum is firmly targeted at the European film industry, and the organisers are now looking for “ambitious projects at the financial development stage (with a script already available) and with international co-production potential”. The deadline for submissions is today, 22 August. Projects can be registered (free of charge) through the forum’s website.

The selected projects will be presented during a special pitching session that will conclude the forum’s four-day programme. The audience will comprise producers, sales agents, distributors, TV buyers, representatives of European film institutions and private investors.

Additionally, Regiofund offers workshops aimed at young film producers, meetings and discussions, plus the Deal Maker’s Tour, a presentation of selected film locations in the Silesia region, where the event takes place. The forum is organised by Silesia Film and was previously known as the Regiofun Festival of Film Producers. In a press release, the director of Silesia Film, Patryk Tomiczek, says, “The most esteemed part of Regiofun was the industry section,” and he goes on to say that the industry events will become the forum’s main focus in the coming years.