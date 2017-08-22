Krzysztof Zanussi shooting his new film, Ether

by Ola Salwa

22/08/2017 - The movie, set at the beginning of the 20th century, is a co-production between Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania and Hungary

Veteran Polish director Krzysztof Zanussi is working on Ether (Eter), a film that will tell the story of a military doctor who conducts medical experiments in order to gain power over people. Set at the beginning of the 20th century, Ether is said to be Zanussi’s rendition of the legend of Faust. The filming has been divided into two parts: the summer leg began on 10 August and will end in early September, while the autumn tranche is scheduled to shoot in November and December.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Ether is being lensed by Piotr Niemyjski, who previously worked with Zanussi on his earlier film Foreign Body , which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2014. The main cast includes Polish actors Jacek Poniedziałek, Andrzej Chyra (Sharunas Bartas’ Frost , Julia Kowalski’s Raging Rose ) and Małgorzata Pritulak (Foreign Body), and introduces Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka.

The movie is being produced by Studio Filmowe TOR (Agnieszka Holland’s Spoor , Foreign Body), and is being co-produced by Ukrainian outfit Interfilm Production Studio, Lithuania’s Studio Uljana Kim and Hungary’s Laokoon Film. Ether was supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the Podkarpackie Film Fund, the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Lithuanian Film Centre and the Hungarian Film Fund.