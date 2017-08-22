51 feature films selected for European Film Awards
by Cineuropa
- 31 European countries are represented in the list of films recommended for a nomination for this year’s edition of the awards ceremony
The European Film Academy and EFA Productions have announced the titles of the 51 films on this year’s EFA Feature Film Selection, the list of feature fiction films recommended for a nomination for the European Film Awards 2017.
With 31 European countries represented, the list once again illustrates the great diversity in European cinema. In the coming weeks, the over 3,000 members of the European Film Academy will vote for the nominations in the categories European Film, Director, Actor, Actress and Screenwriter. The nominations will then be announced on 4 November at the Seville European Film Festival in Spain. A seven-member jury will decide on the awards recipients in the categories European Cinematographer, Editor, Production Designer, Costume Designer, Hair & Make-up Artist, Composer and Sound Designer.
The 30th European Film Awards with the presentation of the winners will take place on 9 December in Berlin.
The films:
A Ciambra [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jonas Carpignano
film profile] – Jonas Carpignano (Italy/US/France/Sweden)
A Date for Mad Mary [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Darren Thornton (Ireland)
A Gentle Creature [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Sergei Loznitsa
film profile] – Sergei Loznitsa (France/Germany/Lithuania/Netherlands)
A Jew Must Die [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Jacob Berger (Switzerland)
A Monster Calls [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Juan Antonio Bayona
film profile] - J.A. Bayona (Spain)
Afterimage [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Zofia Wichlacz
film profile] – Andrzej Wajda (Poland)
Ana, mon amour [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Călin Peter Netzer
film profile] – Călin Peter Netzer (Romania/Germany/France)
Big Big World [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Reha Erdem
film profile] – Reha Erdem (Turkey)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Robin Campillo
film profile] – Robin Campillo (France)
Bright Sunshine In [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Claire Denis (France)
Brimstone [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Martin Koolhoven
film profile] – Martin Koolhoven (Netherlands/Germany/Belgium/France/Sweden/UK/Hungary)
Fortunata [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Sergio Castellitto
film profile] – Sergio Castellitto (Italy)
Frantz [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: François Ozon
film profile] – François Ozon (France/Germany)
Frost [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Sharunas Bartas
film profile] – Sharunas Bartas (Lithuania/France/Poland/Ukraine)
Godless [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ralitza Petrova
film profile] – Ralitza Petrova (Bulgaria/Denmark/France)
Happy End [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Michael Haneke
film profile] – Michael Haneke (France/Germany/Austria)
Heartstone [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
film profile] – Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson (Iceland/Denmark)
Home [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Fien Troch
film profile] – Fien Troch (Belgium)
Ice Mother [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Bohdan Sláma (Czech Republic/Slovakia/France)
In Times of Fading Light [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Matti Geschonneck (Germany)
Indivisible [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Edoardo de Angelis
film profile] – Edoardo De Angelis (Italy)
Insyriated [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Philippe Van Leeuw
film profile] – Philippe Van Leeuw (Belgium/France)
Istanbul Red [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Ferzan Ozpetek (Turkey/Italy)
Jupiter’s Moon [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Kornél Mundruczó
film profile] – Kornél Mundruczó (Hungary/Germany)
Lady Macbeth [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: William Oldroyd
film profile] – William Oldroyd (UK)
Layla M. [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Mijke de Jong (Netherlands/Jordan/Belgium/Germany)
Loveless [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Andrey Zvyagintsev (Russia/Belgium/Germany/France)
My Grandmother Fanny Kaplan [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Olena Demyanenko (Ukraine)
On Body and Soul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ildiko Enyedi
film profile] – Ildikó Enyedi (Hungary)
Paradise [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Andrei Konchalovsky (Russia/Germany)
Requiem for Mrs. J. [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bojan Vuletić
film profile] – Bojan Vuletić (Serbia/Bulgaria/Macedonia/Russia/France)
Return to Montauk [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Volker Schlöndorff (Germany/France/Ireland)
Sámi Blood [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Amanda Kernell
film profile] – Amanda Kernell (Sweden/Denmark/Norway)
Son of Sofia [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Elina Psykou
film profile] – Elina Psykou (Greece/Bulgaria/France)
Spoor [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Agnieszka Holland
interview: Zofia Wichlacz
film profile] - Agnieszka Holland, Katarzyna Adamik (Poland/Germany/Czech Republic/Sweden/Slovakia)
Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe [+see also:
trailer
interview: Maria Schrader
film profile] – Maria Schrader (Germany/Austria/France)
Summer 1993 [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Carla Simón
film profile] – Carla Simón (Spain)
The Constitution [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Rajko Grlić
film profile] - Rajko Grlić (Croatia/Slovenia/Czech Republic/Macedonia)
The Fury of a Patient Man [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Raúl Arévalo
film profile] – Raúl Arévalo (Spain)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Yorgos Lanthimos
film profile] – Yorgos Lanthimos (Ireland/UK)
The King’s Choice [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Erik Poppe
film profile] – Erik Poppe (Norway/Denmark/Sweden/Ireland)
The Last Family [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Jan P. Matuszyński (Poland)
The Nothing Factory [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Pedro Pinho
film profile] – Pedro Pinho (Portugal)
The Other Side of Hope [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Aki Kaurismäki
film profile] – Aki Kaurismäki (Finland/Germany)
The Party [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Sally Potter
film profile] – Sally Potter (UK)
The Square [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ruben Östlund
film profile] – Ruben Östlund (Sweden/Germany/France/Denmark)
The Teacher [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jan Hřebejk
film profile] - Jan Hřebejk (Slovakia/Czech Republic)
Tom of Finland [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Dome Karukoski
film profile] – Dome Karukoski (Finland/Germany/Sweden/Denmark)
Western [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Valeska Grisebach
film profile] – Valeska Grisebach (Germany/Bulgaria/Austria)
Wild Mouse [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Josef Hader
film profile] – Josef Hader (Austria)
You Disappear [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Peter Schønau Fog (Denmark/Sweden)