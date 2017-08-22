51 feature films selected for European Film Awards

by Cineuropa

22/08/2017 - 31 European countries are represented in the list of films recommended for a nomination for this year’s edition of the awards ceremony

The European Film Academy and EFA Productions have announced the titles of the 51 films on this year’s EFA Feature Film Selection, the list of feature fiction films recommended for a nomination for the European Film Awards 2017.

With 31 European countries represented, the list once again illustrates the great diversity in European cinema. In the coming weeks, the over 3,000 members of the European Film Academy will vote for the nominations in the categories European Film, Director, Actor, Actress and Screenwriter. The nominations will then be announced on 4 November at the Seville European Film Festival in Spain. A seven-member jury will decide on the awards recipients in the categories European Cinematographer, Editor, Production Designer, Costume Designer, Hair & Make-up Artist, Composer and Sound Designer.

The 30th European Film Awards with the presentation of the winners will take place on 9 December in Berlin.

The films:

A Ciambra – Jonas Carpignano (Italy/US/France/Sweden)

A Date for Mad Mary – Darren Thornton (Ireland)

A Gentle Creature – Sergei Loznitsa (France/Germany/Lithuania/Netherlands)

A Jew Must Die - Jacob Berger (Switzerland)

A Monster Calls - J.A. Bayona (Spain)

Afterimage – Andrzej Wajda (Poland)

Ana, mon amour – Călin Peter Netzer (Romania/Germany/France)

Big Big World – Reha Erdem (Turkey)

BPM (Beats Per Minute) – Robin Campillo (France)

Bright Sunshine In – Claire Denis (France)

Brimstone – Martin Koolhoven (Netherlands/Germany/Belgium/France/Sweden/UK/Hungary)

Fortunata – Sergio Castellitto (Italy)

Frantz – François Ozon (France/Germany)

Frost – Sharunas Bartas (Lithuania/France/Poland/Ukraine)

Godless – Ralitza Petrova (Bulgaria/Denmark/France)

Happy End – Michael Haneke (France/Germany/Austria)

Heartstone – Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson (Iceland/Denmark)

Home – Fien Troch (Belgium)

Ice Mother – Bohdan Sláma (Czech Republic/Slovakia/France)

In Times of Fading Light – Matti Geschonneck (Germany)

Indivisible – Edoardo De Angelis (Italy)

Insyriated – Philippe Van Leeuw (Belgium/France)

Istanbul Red – Ferzan Ozpetek (Turkey/Italy)

Jupiter’s Moon – Kornél Mundruczó (Hungary/Germany)

Lady Macbeth – William Oldroyd (UK)

Layla M. – Mijke de Jong (Netherlands/Jordan/Belgium/Germany)

Loveless – Andrey Zvyagintsev (Russia/Belgium/Germany/France)

My Grandmother Fanny Kaplan – Olena Demyanenko (Ukraine)

On Body and Soul – Ildikó Enyedi (Hungary)

Paradise – Andrei Konchalovsky (Russia/Germany)

Requiem for Mrs. J. – Bojan Vuletić (Serbia/Bulgaria/Macedonia/Russia/France)

Return to Montauk - Volker Schlöndorff (Germany/France/Ireland)

Sámi Blood – Amanda Kernell (Sweden/Denmark/Norway)

Son of Sofia – Elina Psykou (Greece/Bulgaria/France)

Spoor - Agnieszka Holland, Katarzyna Adamik (Poland/Germany/Czech Republic/Sweden/Slovakia)

Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe – Maria Schrader (Germany/Austria/France)

Summer 1993 – Carla Simón (Spain)

The Constitution - Rajko Grlić (Croatia/Slovenia/Czech Republic/Macedonia)

The Fury of a Patient Man – Raúl Arévalo (Spain)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer – Yorgos Lanthimos (Ireland/UK)

The King’s Choice – Erik Poppe (Norway/Denmark/Sweden/Ireland)

The Last Family – Jan P. Matuszyński (Poland)

The Nothing Factory – Pedro Pinho (Portugal)

The Other Side of Hope – Aki Kaurismäki (Finland/Germany)

The Party – Sally Potter (UK)

The Square – Ruben Östlund (Sweden/Germany/France/Denmark)

The Teacher - Jan Hřebejk (Slovakia/Czech Republic)

Tom of Finland – Dome Karukoski (Finland/Germany/Sweden/Denmark)

Western – Valeska Grisebach (Germany/Bulgaria/Austria)

Wild Mouse – Josef Hader (Austria)

You Disappear – Peter Schønau Fog (Denmark/Sweden)