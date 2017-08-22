Venice and Toronto on the horizon for MK2

by Fabien Lemercier

22/08/2017 - Standing tall on the firm’s line-up are Robert Guédiguian’s The House by the Sea in the running for the Golden Lion, plus movies by Sara Forestier, Joan Chemla and Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

Hot on the heels of the Best Actress Award that Isabelle Huppert picked up at Locarno for her performance in Serge Bozon’s Mrs. Hyde (which will continue its festival run in New York this autumn), the international sales team at MK2 Films, managed by Juliette Schrameck and headed up by Fionnuala Jamison, is gearing up for action at the 74th Venice Film Festival (30 August-9 September) and the 42nd Toronto Film Festival (7-17 September), with the company set to showcase some real gems.

Standing out among them is The House by the Sea by Robert Guédiguian, who will be in the running for the Golden Lion for the first time in his career, which has been marked by visits to the Cannes competition (in 2002 with Marie-Jo and Her 2 Lovers), where he has presented a total of seven movies (including Marius and Jeannette and The Snows of Kilimanjaro in Un Certain Regard in 1997 and 2011, and Army of Crime out of competition in 2009), Berlin (The Walker of the Champ de Mars in 2005 and Lady Jane in 2008) and San Sebastián (My Father Is an Engineer in 2004 and Where the Heart Is in 1998, winning a Special Jury Prize to boot). The House by the Sea, the 20th feature by Guédiguian, who co-wrote the screenplay with Serge Valletti, boasts a cast including Ariane Ascaride, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Gérard Meylan, Jacques Boudet, Anaïs Demoustier, Robinson Stévenin,Yann Trégouët, Genevièvre Mnich and Fred Ulysse. Produced by the director himself and by Marc Bordure for Agat Films, the feature will be distributed in French theatres by Diaphana from 29 November.

MK2 is also selling another title that is set to be world-premiered on the Lido: M by Sara Forestier. The feature-length directorial debut by the actress (who wrote the screenplay and who also toplines the cast, flanked by such names as Redouanne Harjane, Jean-Pierre Léaud and Liv Andren) will be unveiled in the Giornate degli Autori. Produced by Hugo Sélignac for Chi-Fou-Mi, the film will be distributed in France from 29 November by Ad Vitam.

Immediately after Venice, the MK2 sales team will be jetting off to Toronto, where it will be pinning its hopes on If You Saw His Heart by Joan Chemla (starring Gael García Bernal, Marine Vacth, Karim Leklou and Nahuel Pérez Biscayart in the lead roles – produced by Pierre Guyard for Nord-Ouest Films and set to be distributed in France by Diaphana), which has been selected for the competitive Platform programme, and Une saison en France by Chadian director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (starring Eriq Ebouaney, Sandrine Bonnaire and Bibi Tanga; produced by Florence Stern for Pili Films and due to be released in France by Ad Vitam), which will be having its world premiere in the Special Presentations section.

Among the other titles being sold by MK2, we should point out the upcoming films by China’s Jia Zhangke (Money & Love), Poland’s Pawel Pawlikovski (Cold War – see the article – sales shared with Protagonist Pictures), France’s Pierre Salvadori (The Trouble With You – see the article) and young Italian filmmaker Fulvio Risuleo (Look Up), as well as a number of movies revealed at Cannes back in May (Radiance by Japan’s Naomi Kawase, April’s Daughter by Mexican director Michel Franco and the French-German-Algerian co-production Until the Birds Return by Karim Moussaoui).

