Tassos Boulmetis’ nostalgia-laced sports film 1968 enters post-production

by Vassilis Economou

22/08/2017 - The acclaimed director probes a legendary event in the world of basketball that marked Greece last century

Fourteen years after his smash hit A Touch of Spice and two after his Mythopathy , Tassos Boulmetis returns with another voyage of nostalgia exploring legendary Greek events from the 20th century, simply entitled 1968. The film follows the (up until that point) most important achievement in basketball history as the Greek team AEK conquered the European Cup Winner's Cup after going up against Czechoslovakia’s Slavia VŠ Praha. The final took place at the Panathenaic Stadium on 4 April 1968, with historic attendance levels of over 100,000 people.

According to Boulmetis, who also wrote the script, the film follows the personal stories of the people who were involved in this unique sporting achievement. Through these individual stories, he will attempt to explore and portray the team spirit behind a common goal, which was especially important during a tough and troubled era for Greek society, desperate for change through some kind of victory. In 1968, the freshly established military dictatorship was getting ready to celebrate its first anniversary just as the whole European political system was going through unexpected and unparalleled turmoil. At the same time, the Vietnam War was in full swing, and Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated on the date of the final.

The film wrapped shooting in spring and has already passed through Lambis Haralambidis’ editing room, with a planned release set for 2018 in order to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the events portrayed. The main cast includes many celebrated Greek actors, such as Antonis Kafetzopoulos (Plato’s Academy ), Ieroklis Michaelidis, who also starred in A Touch of Spice, Stelios Mainas (Wednesday 04:45 ), Vasiliki Troufakou and Themis Panou (Miss Violence ). The cinematography has been entrusted to seasoned DoP Yiannis Daskalothanasis, while the music has been composed by Boulmetis regular Evanthia Reboutsika.

1968 is being produced by Viewmaster Films (Kostas Lampropoulos and Giorgos Kyriakos), and the theatrical distribution will be handled by Feelgood Entertainment.