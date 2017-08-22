Pippo Mezzapesa and Sergio Rubini get together for Il bene mio

by Camillo De Marco

22/08/2017 - Lights, camera, action! for the new film by the Pugliese director, produced by Altre Storie and set in a ghost town. Rubini steps into the shoes of the town’s only inhabitant as the film’s protagonist

Filming is set to commence on Pippo Mezzapesa's new film, Il bene mio (lit. "My Good"), set in the ghost town of Provvidenza and co-written with Antonella Gaeta and Massimo De Angelis. Filming is set to last six weeks, with four shoots taking place in Puglia, between Gravina and Poggiorsini, and two in Campania, mainly in the historic village of Apice.

The protagonist, Elia, played by Sergio Rubini is the only person left living in the soulless houses of a village that was decimated by an earthquake ten years prior. Elia has always outright refused to move to the “new town,” a set of concrete barracks built at the foot of the hill, where everyone else is crammed in like sardines, instead choosing to remain in one of the few houses left standing. Elia slowly becomes the custodian of the town's memory as the years pass by due to the delusion that he can give life back to dead stones and his inability to shake the memory of his wife, Maria, who lost her life among those very stones. Elia feels the full force of his memories of Maria and his duty as a guardian of the lost community when he is confronted with a decision.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Alongside Sergio Rubini are Sonya Mellah, Teresa Saponangelo, Dino Abbrescia, Francesco De Vito and Michele Sinisi. Giorgio Giannoccaro is in charge of cinematography, whereas Michele Modafferi is responsible for the production design and Sara Fanelli for costume design.

The director became well known thanks to his documentary, Pinuccio Lovero. He also participated in the 2011 International Film Festival in Rome with his first work Annalisa . This year he returns with a feature film that tells "a story that belongs to me deeply." "It's a film in which reality stumbles upon magic, made from abandoned stones and encounters, revelations and clashes, contradictions and dreams."

The producer Cesare Fragnelli, from Altre Storie, adds: "These days quality films such as Pippo Mezzapesa’s film can only be made with support from Rai Cinema, MiBact - General Directorate for Cinema and brave regions such as Puglia."

(Translated from Italian)