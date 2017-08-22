Doc & Film International boasts a candidate for the Golden Lion

by Fabien Lemercier

22/08/2017 - The French company is selling Ex Libris – The New York Public Library by Frederick Wiseman, as well as new films by Faouzi Bensaïdi and Gaël Morel

A busy schedule for French sales company Doc & Film International, led by Daniela Elstner, which will be showcasing three new titles at the 74th Venice Film Festival, which will run from 30 August-9 September 2017. The French company is set to unveil Gael Morel's Catch the Wind – read the article here – due to be released on 8 November by Les Films du Losange, with Sandrine Bonnaire in the lead role. The film's international premiere will take place as part of the Special Presentations section of the 42nd Toronto Film Festival, which runs from 7-17 September, after causing a stir in the Piazza Grande at Locarno with Nadir Moknèche's Lola Pater .

Doc & Film International will be selling Ex Libris - The New York Public Library by famous American documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman at Venice. Ex Libris, which is Wiseman's first entry in the competition, will also be shown as part of the TIFF Docs programme at Toronto and is due to be distributed in France on 1 November by Météore Films. The French-Moroccan co-production Volubilis by Faouzi Bensaïdi will be presented in the Giornate degli Autori, where the filmmaker unveiled WWW: What a Wonderful World in 2006 after winning the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes in 2003 with A Thousand Months. Doc & Film International will also be selling Stephen Nomura Schible’s Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda, a production in association with Japan and the USA, set to have its world premiere in the official out-of-competition selection.

Among other titles included in the jam-packed Doc & Film line-up, it's also worth noting that pre-sales are ongoing for the TV series Coincoin and les Z'inhumains (Coincoin and the Extra-humans) by Bruno Dumont – following on from Li'l Quinquin – with filming set to end on 15 September, as well as the latest, untitled documentary to come from Nicolas Philiber, director of To Be and to Have.

(Translated from French)