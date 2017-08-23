Verónica (2017)
Focus: Scary Mother (2017)
PRODUCTION Poland

Polish director Łukasz Grzegorzek starts filming Trainer’s Daughter

by 

- The film is the second feature by one of Poland’s most promising talents

Director Łukasz Grzegorzek (© KVIFF)

Trainer’s Daughter (Córka trenera) is a road movie set in the world of professional tennis players. The main focus of the film is the relationship between a young player (played by newcomer Karolina Bruchnicka) and her father (Jacek Braciak, from Wojciech Smarzowski’s Hatred [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and Rose [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]), who also coaches her. The director, Łukasz Grzegorzek, whose previous feature, Kamper [+see also:
trailer
film profile], had its world premiere in the East of the West competition at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in 2016, co-wrote the script with Krzysztof Umiński.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Before Grzegorzek began working in the film industry, he used to be a tennis player and won several medals in Polish championships. “A young contender spends as many as 200 days away from home, which is replaced by cars and motels. In that claustrophobic atmosphere, conflicts are inevitable. The constant travelling from one tournament to another is what made me choose the road-movie genre,” explains the writer-director.

Agata Buzek (a Berlinale Shooting Star in 2010) and Piotr Żurawski (KamperGrzegorz Jaroszuk’s Kebab & Horoscope [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]) also star in Trainer’s Daughter. The film is being produced by Natalia Grzegorzek through her company Koskino, and has received support from the Polish Film Institute. The international premiere is scheduled for 2018.

 
