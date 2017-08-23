Toronto is ready to make new "Discoveries"

by Vassilis Economou

23/08/2017 - Discovery, the freshest of all TIFF’s programmes, includes 45 films by emerging filmmakers from all around the world

The 42nd Toronto International Film Festival (7-17 September) has announced the final section of its line-up, the Discovery programme, which this year boasts its biggest selection ever, with 45 titles by first- or second-time filmmakers from all around the world. This is the final of an ongoing series of announcements, which started almost a month ago with the Gala and Special Presentations (see the news), before continuing with Platform (which includes mostly European films having their world premieres), TIFF Docs and Midnight Madness (see the news), and last week, the Contemporary World Cinema and Masters sections (see the news). It’s worth noting that this year, TIFF has a smaller line-up compared to last year but can still vaunt some impressive figures, with 255 feature films set to be screened, 147 of which as world, 19 as international and 72 as North American premieres.

The Discovery programme, as the name suggests, aims to promote and present new and emerging directors to the audience. It is probably the most engaging programme of the festival, as many of these films will be having their world premieres, so this creates a new level of exploration of new, talented voices in global cinema. With subjects ranging from claustrophobic family dramas to portraits of small, rural communities, via explorations of teen sexuality and LGBTQ+ issues, Discovery remains true to its title.

Europe’s presence is once again quite impressive, as 40% of the selected titles (18 films) are European productions or co-productions, with most of them having their world premieres, while many are being presented to North American audiences for the first time, including Locarno favourites (3/4 by Ilian Metev and Winter Brothers by Hlynur Pálmason), the Directors’ Fortnight title I Am Not a Witch by Rungano Nyoni and Scaffolding by Matan Yair, screened in ACID. Most of the selected European movies are by debutant directors (Marleen Jonkman, Aoife McArdle and Govinda Van Maele), while Chilean filmmaker Marialy Rivas returns with her second feature, Princesita, five years after Young & Wild. It’s also worth noting that Miracle by Egle Vertelyte is the first Lithuanian film to be selected at TIFF in 17 years.

Regarding the selection, Piers Handling, director and CEO of TIFF, stated: “The Discovery programme allows us to carve out a space for emerging filmmakers to be seen by the international film industry and has helped launch the careers of award-winning filmmakers such as Maren Ade, Barry Jenkins, Steve McQueen, Christopher Nolan and Dee Rees.”

The complete list of films selected in the Discovery programme is as follows:

1% - Stephen McCallum (Australia)

3/4 - Ilian Metev (Germany/Bulgaria)

A Fish Out Of Water - Lai Kuo-An (Taiwan)

A Worthy Companion - Carlos Sanchez, Jason Sanchez (Canada)

All You Can Eat Buddha - Ian Lagarde (Canada)

Apostasy - Daniel Kokotajlo (United Kingdom)

AVA - Sadaf Foroughi (Iran/Canada/Qatar)

Black Cop - Cory Bowles (Canada)

The Butterfly Tree - Priscilla Cameron (Australia)

Cardinals - Grayson Moore, Aidan Shipley (Canada)

Disappearance - Ali Asgari (Iran/Qatar)

Five Fingers For Marseilles - Michael Matthews (South Africa)

The Future Ahead - Constanza Novick (Argentina)

The Garden - Sonja Maria Kröner (Germany)

The Great Buddha+ - Huang Hsin-Yao (Taiwan)

The Lady From Holland - Marleen Jonkman (Netherlands/Germany)

Gutland - Govinda Van Maele (Luxembourg/Germany/Belgium)

High Fantasy - Jenna Bass (South Africa)

Human Traces - Nic Gorman (New Zealand)

I Am Not a Witch - Rungano Nyoni (United Kingdom/France)

I Kill Giants - Anders Walter (United Kingdom)

Indian Horse - Stephen Campanelli (Canada)

Killing Jesus - Laura Mora (Colombia/Argentina)

Kissing Candice - Aoife McArdle (Ireland)

Luk'Luk'I - Wayne Wapeemukwa (Canada)

Mary Goes Round - Molly McGlynn (Canada)

Miracle - Egle Vertelyte (Lithuania/Bulgaria/Poland)

Montana - Limor Shmila (Israel)

Never Steady, Never Still - Kathleen Hepburn (Canada)

Oblivion Verses - Alireza Khatami (France/Germany/Netherlands/Chile)

Oh Lucy! - Atsuko Hirayanagi (USA/Japan)

The Poet and the Boy - Kim Yang-hee (South Korea)

Princesita - Marialy Rivas (Chile/Argentina/Spain)

Ravens - Jens Assur (Sweden)

Scaffolding - Matan Yair (Israel/Poland)

Shuttle Life - Tan Seng Kiat (Malaysia)

Simulation - Abed Abest (Iran)

Soldiers. A Story from Ferentari - Ivana Mladenovic (Romania/Serbia/Belgium)

Suleiman Mountain - Elizaveta Stishova (Kyrgyzstan/Russia)

The Swan - Ása Helga Hjörleifsdóttir (Iceland)

Tigre - Silvina Schnicer, Ulises Porra Guardiola (Argentina)

Valley of Shadows - Jonas Matzow Gulbrandsen (Norway)

Village Rockstars - Rima Das (India)

Waru - Briar Grace-Smith, Ainsley Gardiner, Renae Maihi, Casey Kaa, Awanui Simich-Pene, Chelsea Cohen, Katie Wolfe, Paula Jones (New Zealand)

Winter Brothers - Hlynur Pálmason (Denmark/Iceland)