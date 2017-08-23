Vincent Mariette’s Les Fauves in the starting blocks
by Fabien Lemercier
- Lily-Rose Depp, Laurent Lafitte and Camille Cottin are among the cast of the second feature by the director, staged by Kazak Productions and to be shot in the autumn
The final preparations are under way ahead of the autumn shoot for the second feature by Vincent Mariette, Les Fauves (lit. "The Big Cats"). Nominated for the Lumière Award for Best First Film in 2015 with Fool Circle
the filmmaker has once again assembled a top-notch cast. Indeed, his thesps this time include Lily-Rose Depp (nominated for the César Award for Most Promising Actress in 2017 and for the Lumière Award for Best New Actress for The Dancer
; also putting on a strong performance in Planetarium
), Laurent Lafitte (nominated for the César Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2017 for Elle
; previously among the cast of Fool Circle; popular recently in K.O.
, and set to grace screens from 25 October in Au revoir là-haut and next year in Paul Sanchez est revenu!, L'Heure de la sortie and Un peuple et son roi), Camille Cottin (nominated for the César Award for Most Promising Actress in 2016 for The Parisian Bitch
; also well known for her role in the series Call My Agent!), Aloïse Sauvage (From the Land of the Moon
film profile]) and Baya Kasmi.
Written by the director together with Marie Amachoukeli (Party Girl
film profile]), the story is set in the summertime, somewhere in Dordogne. A number of youngsters vanish, and crazy rumours start to circulate, with the locals talking about some kind of cat on the prowl. People are getting worked up, and the police turn up nothing. Teenager Laura vows to get to the bottom of this mystery, as one of her friends has in fact just disappeared...
Produced by Amaury Ovise for Kazak Productions (a partner of the director’s ever since his short films), Les Fauves has been pre-purchased by Canal+ and OCS, and is benefiting from support from the CNC’s advance on receipts, the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, and the Cinemage and Cofimage Soficas. The seven-week shoot will take place this autumn in Dordogne. The French distribution will be entrusted to Diaphana Distribution, while the international sales are at an advanced stage of negotiations.
Kazak Productions (also headed up by Jean-Christophe Reymond) will bring out The Price of Success
by Teddy Lussi-Modeste in French theatres on Wednesday 30 August; the film will then have its international premiere as a Special Presentation at Toronto before taking part in the competitive New Directors section at San Sebastián. The young Parisian outfit is on the up and up, as it also has Nicolas Silhol's Corporate
(screened in competition at Karlovy Vary this summer), Morgan Simon's A Taste of Ink
(Special Mention in New Directors at San Sebastián last year), Virgil Vernier's Mercuriales
film profile] (in competition in the Cannes Critics’ Week in 2015) to its credit, among other titles.
(Translated from French)