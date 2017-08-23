Indivisible (2016)
PRODUCTION Italy

Filming commences on Anche senza di te

by 

- Myriam Catania and Nicolas Vaporidis are the protagonists in Francesco Bonelli's sentimental comedy, currently filming in Taranto

Filming commences on Anche senza di te
Actress Myriam Catania

Filming commenced on Anche senza di te (lit. "Without You") in Taranto on 21 August, a socially orientated sentimental comedy and the second feature by Francesco Bonelli after numerous attempts at theatre and television projects. Myriam Catania (Beautiful People [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]) plays the protagonist alongside Nicolas Vaporidis, Matteo Branciamore and British actor William Houston (Brimstone [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Martin Koolhoven
film profile]).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

In the film, written by the director, Myriam Catania plays Sara, a young and insecure teacher, tired of the abuse of power and instability she suffers while waiting for tenure. Beautiful, ironic and full of charm, Sara is also fragile to the point of not wanting to be alone for more than a few hours. Suffering from low self-esteem, a disorder linked to a deep worry of being unloved and the fear of being abandoned, Sara’s problems only worsen when her fiancé Andrea accepts a job offer in the United States. Meanwhile, in the school in which Myriam works, Professor Nicola Torricella (Nicolas Vaporidis) abuses any opportunity possible to provoke Sara between lessons. A turn of events forces the protagonists to face life and love head-on, until Sarah has the clarity she needs to understand who the valuable people in her life really are.

Anche senza di te was produced by the company Hermes Film in association with Polifemo and is being distributed by Sun Film Group. Marco Dentici is the film's production designer (Sicilian Ghost Story [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film profile], Sweet Dreams [+see also:
film review
trailer
Q&A: Marco Bellocchio
film profile]). The film also boasts the presence of make-up artist Francesca Tampieri, winner of an Emmy for her work on the American series Hatfields & McCoys. Filming will take place entirely in Taranto and is due to end on 23 September.

(Translated from Italian)

 
