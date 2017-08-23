Emmanuelle Devos plays the lead in Paolo Franchi's Dove non ho mai abitato

by Vittoria Scarpa

23/08/2017 - The fourth feature by the director of The Spectator is set to be released in cinemas on 12 October with Lucky Red; Fabrizio Gifuni and Hippolyte Girardot star alongside the French actress

Paolo Franchi's new film, Dove non ho mai abitato (lit. "Where I’ve Never Lived"), is set to be released in cinemas in October. Produced by Pepito Productions with Rai Cinema, the fourth feature by the director of The Spectator, Fallen Heroes and And They Call It Summer (winner of the Best Director and Best Actress Awards at the 2012 Rome Film Festival) will be released in Italian cinemas on 12 October and distributed by Lucky Red.

A return to the style of the director's first feature (The Spectator), Dove non ho mai abitato includes performances from Emmanuelle Devos, Fabrizio Gifuni, Giulio Brogi, Hippolyte Girardot, Isabella Briganti and Giulia Michelini.

Written by Paolo Franchi, Rinaldo Rocco and Daniela Ceselli, the film centres on Francesca (Devos), 50 years old and the only daughter of Manfredi (Brogi), a famous architect who has lived in Turin since becoming a widower and whom she visits very occasionally. Francesca has lived in Paris for many years with her teenage daughter and her husband Benoît (Girardot), an introverted financial expert in his sixties who is very protective of her. Thanks to an unfortunate accident at home and a desire to spend some time with his daughter, Manfredi asks Francesca to take on his duties on a lakeside villa project for a young couple in love. Francesca finds herself collaborating with her father's 'heir apparent', Massimo (Gifuni), a man in his fifties who has based his entire life around his architectural career and who has a relationship based on autonomy and independence with his partner, Sandra (Briganti). After a difficult first encounter between Massimo and Francesca, a great professional working relationship develops along with feelings that will force them, perhaps for the very first time, to confront themselves and their true destinies.

Dove non ho mai abitato was produced in association with the company Achab Film and in collaboration with Gran Torino Productions. The film has also received support from Mibact and the Turin Piedmont and Lazio Region Film Commissions. Cinematography has been entrusted to the award-winning Fabio Cianchetti (Making Love, Don't Tell , The Dreamers , The Solitude of Prime Numbers ). Pino Donaggio wrote the film’s original score.

(Translated from Italian)