Caravan starts rolling in Morocco

by Birgit Heidsiek

24/08/2017 - Sebastian Schipper is shooting his first English-language film, a German-French co-production

In the Moroccan city of Tangier, award-winning German writer-director Sebastian Schipper (Victoria , Gigantic) has started shooting Caravan, his first English-language film. In this daring road movie, the filmmaker sends two 18-year-olds on a stirring trip across Europe. A young man from the Congo in search of his brother attempts to cross Europe’s borders. In Morocco, he teams up with a sharp-witted British runaway who pinched his stepfather’s recreational vehicle in order to escape from a family holiday. On their journey, the disparate duo has to make decisions that will also influence the lives of others.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Set against the backdrop of the refugee crisis, the script was penned by Schipper and German writer-director Oliver Ziegenbalg (Friendship! , Russendisko ). Their trip across the continent is a thrill ride fuelled by the unstoppable momentum, chaos and humour that only a pair of teenagers living on the edge can ignite. In cementing a brotherly bond, they learn that to truly depend on each other is the most important gift of all. The lead roles are played by Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk ) and French actor Stéphane Bak (Elle ). Further cast members include German star Moritz Bleibtreu (Run Lola Run, The Cut ) and British thesp Ben Chaplin (from the series Apple Tree Yard).

Caravan will be shot over a period of 11 weeks in Morocco, Spain and France. At the end of October, the picture is scheduled to wrap in Calais, amongst Europe’s lost refugees. The film is being staged as a German-French co-production by Schipper’s Berlin-based company Missing Link Films and France’s Kazak Productions. Further production partners include Berlin-based production outfit Komplizen Film, StudioCanal, WDR, Arte, ARD Degeto and Radical Media. The production has received financial support from Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, the FFA, Eurimages, the French-German mini co-production treaty, BKM and the DFFF. Caravan will be released by StudioCanal in Germany and Rezo Films in France, while HanWay Films is handling the worldwide sales.