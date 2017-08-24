Bloody Milk (2017)
Verónica (2017)
The Square (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
Western (2017)
The Nile Hilton Incident (2017)
Indivisible (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Western (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Germany/France

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Caravan starts rolling in Morocco

by 

- Sebastian Schipper is shooting his first English-language film, a German-French co-production

Caravan starts rolling in Morocco
(l-r) Director Sebastian Schipper, and his lead actors Fionn Whitehead and Stéphane Bak (© StudioCanal)

In the Moroccan city of Tangier, award-winning German writer-director Sebastian Schipper (Victoria [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Sebastian Schipper
film profile], Gigantic) has started shooting Caravan, his first English-language film. In this daring road movie, the filmmaker sends two 18-year-olds on a stirring trip across Europe. A young man from the Congo in search of his brother attempts to cross Europe’s borders. In Morocco, he teams up with a sharp-witted British runaway who pinched his stepfather’s recreational vehicle in order to escape from a family holiday. On their journey, the disparate duo has to make decisions that will also influence the lives of others.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Set against the backdrop of the refugee crisis, the script was penned by Schipper and German writer-director Oliver Ziegenbalg (Friendship! [+see also:
trailer
film profile], Russendisko [+see also:
trailer
film profile]). Their trip across the continent is a thrill ride fuelled by the unstoppable momentum, chaos and humour that only a pair of teenagers living on the edge can ignite. In cementing a brotherly bond, they learn that to truly depend on each other is the most important gift of all. The lead roles are played by Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) and French actor Stéphane Bak (Elle [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]). Further cast members include German star Moritz Bleibtreu (Run Lola Run, The Cut [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Fatih Akin
interview: Tahar Rahim
film profile]) and British thesp Ben Chaplin (from the series Apple Tree Yard).

Caravan will be shot over a period of 11 weeks in Morocco, Spain and France. At the end of October, the picture is scheduled to wrap in Calais, amongst Europe’s lost refugees. The film is being staged as a German-French co-production by Schipper’s Berlin-based company Missing Link Films and France’s Kazak Productions. Further production partners include Berlin-based production outfit Komplizen FilmStudioCanalWDRArteARD Degeto and Radical Media. The production has received financial support from Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, the FFA, Eurimages, the French-German mini co-production treaty, BKM and the DFFFCaravan will be released by StudioCanal in Germany and Rezo Films in France, while HanWay Films is handling the worldwide sales.

 
Midpoint TV/Feature
DPC
Sarajevo Report
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss