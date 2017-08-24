Five Venice world premieres for Celluloid Dreams

by Fabien Lemercier

24/08/2017 - The company’s slate includes Custody and Lean on Pete in competition, plus Nico, 1988 as the opening title of Orizzonti

The post-summer return to work in the festival world looks likely to generate some extremely lucrative deals for French international sales agent Celluloid Dreams, as it boasts a line-up including five films set to have their world premieres at the 74th Venice Film Festival (30 August-9 September) and three others that will premiere at the 42nd Toronto Film Festival (7-17 September).

On the Lido, Hengameh Panahi and Frédérique Rouault’s team will be negotiating deals for two movies that are in the running for the Golden Lion: Custody by young French filmmaker Xavier Legrand and Lean on Pete by British director Andrew Haigh (sales shared with The Bureau Sales). Also featuring on the Venice line-up is Nico, 1988 by Italy’s Susanna Nicchiarelli, a feature co-produced by Belgium that will be the opening title of the competitive Orizzonti section. Lastly, Emma by Silvio Soldini will be screened out of competition in the official selection, while Outrage Coda by Japan’s Takeshi Kitano will bring the festival to a close.

Celluloid Dreams will follow this up straight away at Toronto with three world premieres in the Discovery section – Valley of Shadows by Norway’s Jonas Matzow Gulbrandsen (see the article), Ravens by Sweden’s Jens Assur and 1% by Australia’s Stephen McCallum. It is also worth noting that Custody is one of the 12 titles selected for the Platform competition at the Canadian festival and that Lean on Pete will be screened within Special Presentations.

Last but not least, at the 65th San Sebastián Film Festival (22-30 September), Celluloid Dreams will be pinning its hopes on Le Semeur by French director Marine Francen, which will have its world premiere in the competitive New Directors section, where Jens Assur’s Ravens will also be presented. Also of note is the fact that the striking Cannes title La familia by Venezuelan filmmaker Gustavo Rondón Córdova will be shown as part of the Horizontes Latinos programme.

Among the other titles on Celluloid Dreams’ line-up, we should mention School’s Out by Sébastien Marnier (starring Laurent Laffite and Emmanuelle Bercot – see the article) and The Interpreter by Slovakia’s Martin Sulik (starring Peter Simonischek and Jiri Menzel – see the article), both in post-production.

