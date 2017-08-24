Lukas Dhont shooting his feature debut, Girl

by Aurore Engelen

24/08/2017 - The promising young Flemish director, who has been making a splash with his award-festooned short L’Infini and his music videos, is now venturing into feature territory

Girl is the feature debut by Lukas Dhont, who has generated high expectations after his excellent graduation film, L’Infini, and his attention-grabbing music videos, particularly Strange Entity, which he directed for the group Oscar and the Wolf. The film tells the story of a young woman willing to do anything to make her dream come true. She yearns to become a prima ballerina, but the only problem is that Lara is 15 years old and was born into the body of a boy. Together with her father, she will fight to find her true identity and make her dream come true, whatever the cost.

Young newcomer Victor Polster steps into the shoes of Lara, while her father is played by Belgian actor Arieh Worthalter, who appeared in Bastille Day , Past Imperfect and Eternity , and was awarded for his role in the series Transfer. The choreography, which lies at the core of this artistic project, has been entrusted to the brilliant Belgian choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. The DoP is Frank van den Eeden, whom we have to thank for the cinematography on Fien Troch’s recent effort Home , as well as Past Imperfect by Natalie Terlinck.

Dhont is very young (born in 1991) and very promising. Incidentally, he took his screenplay along to the Cannes Cinéfondation, the Premiers Plans Workshops in Angers and the Ateliers Sources 2.

Girl is being produced by Dirk Impens for Menuet (the production outfit behind Felix Van Groeningen’s films), and co-produced in the Netherlands by Topkapi (All of a Sudden , Belgica , Layla M. , King of the Belgians ) and in Wallonia by Frakas Productions (Raw , Heal the Living , All Yours ), with support from the Flanders Audiovisual Fund, the Wallonia-Brussels Federation’s Film Centre and the Netherlands Film Fund. The shoot, which kicked off on 9 August, is due to wrap in late September, and the film should be ready for unveiling in the first half of 2018.

