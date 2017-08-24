Bloody Milk (2017)
PRODUCTION Italy/France

Mario Martone filming Capri - Batterie

by 

- The Neapolitan director’s new movie is an Italian-French co-production starring Marianna Fontana, who rose to fame in Indivisible

Mario Martone filming Capri - Batterie
Actress Marianna Fontana in Capri - Batterie

The shoot has begun for the film Capri - Batterie by Mario Martone, which stars young actress Marianna Fontana, who was propelled to fame in Indivisible [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Edoardo de Angelis
film profile]. The new feature by the director of Leopardi [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Mario Martone
film profile] and We Believed [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Mario Martone
interview: Mario Martone
film profile] is an Italian-French co-production being staged by Indigo Film and Rai Cinema for Italy, and Pathé for France, with contributions from the Campania region. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Written by Martone together with Ippolita di Majo, the screenplay revolves around a group of young people that fate gathers together on the Homeric island of Capri, and their utopian vigour and passion. It is 1914, and Italy is on the verge of joining the war. In this island, a community of Northern Europeans has found the ideal place to undertake their own quest for life and art. But the island has a strong identity of its own, which is embodied by a girl, a goat herder by the name of Lucia (played by Fontana). The film depicts the encounter between Lucia, the community led by Seybu (Reinout Scholten van Aschat) and the young village doctor (Antonio Folletto). It also tells the story of an island that is the only one of its kind in the world, a dolomitic mountain rising out of the waters of the Mediterranean that, at the beginning of the 20th century, lured in anybody that happened to be driven by the ideals of freedom and progress, such as the Russians that Maxim Gorky, in exile on Capri, was preparing for the revolution.

The shoot for Capri - Batterie will last eight weeks and will take place on Capri and in Cilento, with Michele D’Attanasio serving as DoP (his recent work can be seen in They Call Me Jeeg [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film focus
interview: Gabriele Mainetti
film profile] and Italian Race [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Matteo Rovere
film profile]). The movie will be distributed in Italy by 01 Distribution, while the international sales will be handled by Pathé International.

(Translated from Italian)

 
