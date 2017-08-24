Mario Martone filming Capri - Batterie

by Vittoria Scarpa

The shoot has begun for the film Capri - Batterie by Mario Martone, which stars young actress Marianna Fontana, who was propelled to fame in Indivisible . The new feature by the director of Leopardi and We Believed is an Italian-French co-production being staged by Indigo Film and Rai Cinema for Italy, and Pathé for France, with contributions from the Campania region.

Written by Martone together with Ippolita di Majo, the screenplay revolves around a group of young people that fate gathers together on the Homeric island of Capri, and their utopian vigour and passion. It is 1914, and Italy is on the verge of joining the war. In this island, a community of Northern Europeans has found the ideal place to undertake their own quest for life and art. But the island has a strong identity of its own, which is embodied by a girl, a goat herder by the name of Lucia (played by Fontana). The film depicts the encounter between Lucia, the community led by Seybu (Reinout Scholten van Aschat) and the young village doctor (Antonio Folletto). It also tells the story of an island that is the only one of its kind in the world, a dolomitic mountain rising out of the waters of the Mediterranean that, at the beginning of the 20th century, lured in anybody that happened to be driven by the ideals of freedom and progress, such as the Russians that Maxim Gorky, in exile on Capri, was preparing for the revolution.

The shoot for Capri - Batterie will last eight weeks and will take place on Capri and in Cilento, with Michele D’Attanasio serving as DoP (his recent work can be seen in They Call Me Jeeg and Italian Race ). The movie will be distributed in Italy by 01 Distribution, while the international sales will be handled by Pathé International.

