The King's Choice - Norway's number one in the cinemas - scoops most of the Amandas

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

24/08/2017 - Erik Poppe’s film was nominated for a record 13 prizes but left with eight at the Norwegian International Film Festival in Haugesund

Norwegian director Erik Poppe’s World War II epic The King’s Choice , which was number one in the Norwegian cinemas’ top-ten chart of 2016, was also the big winner at the ceremony to hand out the Amanda Awards – Norway’s national film prizes – which was hosted by Norwegian actress Pia Tjelta and took place on Saturday at the Scandic Maritim Hall in Haugesund, preceding the opening of the 45th Norwegian International Film Festival.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The Norwegian Amanda Committee had nominated the film in 13 categories, and in the end the movie left with eight statuettes – for Best Norwegian Feature, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production/Stage Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Musical Score, Best Editing and Best Sound Design. Poppe’s Hawaii, Oslo also received the Award for Best Norwegian Feature back in 2004.

Several of this year’s winners already had Amandas on their mantelpiece: Rasmus A Sivertsen, whose In the Forest of Huckybucky was named Best Children’s Movie, had two; Izer Alu, who was voted Best Director for Hunting Flies , had one; and Kristoffer Joner was honoured for Best Actor for the third time. Norwegian producer Axel Helgeland, who has 20 features to his credit, was given the Committee’s Honorary Award.

Here is the full list of the 2017 Amanda Award winners:

Best Norwegian Feature

The King’s Choice – Erik Poppe (Norway/Ireland)

Best Children’s Movie

In the Forest of Huckybucky – Rasmus A Sivertsen (Norway/Netherlands)

Best Director

Izer Alu - Hunting Flies (Norway)

Best Actress

Ruby Dagnall – Framing Mom (Norway/Denmark/Germany)

Best Actor

Kristoffer Joner – Handle with Care (Denmark/Norway/Netherlands)

Best Supporting Actress

Sarah Francesca Brænne – The Rules for Everything (Norway)

Best Supporting Actor

Karl Markovics – The King’s Choice

Best Original Screenplay

Harald Rosenløw Eeg, Jan Trygve Røyneland – The King’s Choice

Best Cinematography

Øystein Mamen – The Rules for Everything

Best Production/Stage Design

Peter Bävman – The King’s Choice

Best Visual Effects

Arne Kaupang – The King’s Choice

Best Musical Score

Johan Söderqvist – The King’s Choice

Best Editing

Einar Egeland – The King’s Choice

Best Sound Design

Christian Schaanning – The King’s Choice

Best Short

My Sister – Liv Joelle Barbosa Blad

Best Documentary

Nowhere to Hide – Zaradasht Ahmed (Norway/Sweden)

Best International Feature

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan (USA)

The Golden Clapper

Norwegian editor Inge-Lise Langfeldt

The People’s Amanda

Marcus & Martinus - Together – Daniel Fahre (Norway)

The Amanda Committee’s Honorary Prize

Norwegian producer Axel Helgeland