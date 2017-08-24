The King's Choice - Norway's number one in the cinemas - scoops most of the Amandas
by Jorn Rossing Jensen
- Erik Poppe’s film was nominated for a record 13 prizes but left with eight at the Norwegian International Film Festival in Haugesund
Norwegian director Erik Poppe's World War II epic The King's Choice
film review
trailer
interview: Erik Poppe
which was number one in the Norwegian cinemas' top-ten chart of 2016, was also the big winner at the ceremony to hand out the Amanda Awards – Norway's national film prizes – which was hosted by Norwegian actress Pia Tjelta and took place on Saturday at the Scandic Maritim Hall in Haugesund, preceding the opening of the 45th Norwegian International Film Festival.
The Norwegian Amanda Committee had nominated the film in 13 categories, and in the end the movie left with eight statuettes – for Best Norwegian Feature, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production/Stage Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Musical Score, Best Editing and Best Sound Design. Poppe's Hawaii, Oslo
trailer
also received the Award for Best Norwegian Feature back in 2004.
Several of this year's winners already had Amandas on their mantelpiece: Rasmus A Sivertsen, whose In the Forest of Huckybucky
trailer
was named Best Children's Movie, had two; Izer Alu, who was voted Best Director for Hunting Flies
trailer
interview: Izer Aliu
had one; and Kristoffer Joner was honoured for Best Actor for the third time. Norwegian producer Axel Helgeland, who has 20 features to his credit, was given the Committee's Honorary Award.
Here is the full list of the 2017 Amanda Award winners:
Best Norwegian Feature
The King's Choice
film review
trailer
interview: Erik Poppe
– Erik Poppe (Norway/Ireland)
Best Children’s Movie
In the Forest of Huckybucky
trailer
– Rasmus A Sivertsen (Norway/Netherlands)
Best Director
Izer Alu - Hunting Flies
trailer
interview: Izer Aliu
(Norway)
Best Actress
Ruby Dagnall – Framing Mom
film review
trailer
(Norway/Denmark/Germany)
Best Actor
Kristoffer Joner – Handle with Care
trailer
interview: Arild Andresen
(Denmark/Norway/Netherlands)
Best Supporting Actress
Sarah Francesca Brænne – The Rules for Everything
trailer
interview: Kim Hiorthøy
(Norway)
Best Supporting Actor
Karl Markovics – The King’s Choice
Best Original Screenplay
Harald Rosenløw Eeg, Jan Trygve Røyneland – The King’s Choice
Best Cinematography
Øystein Mamen – The Rules for Everything
Best Production/Stage Design
Peter Bävman – The King’s Choice
Best Visual Effects
Arne Kaupang – The King’s Choice
Best Musical Score
Johan Söderqvist – The King’s Choice
Best Editing
Einar Egeland – The King’s Choice
Best Sound Design
Christian Schaanning – The King’s Choice
Best Short
My Sister – Liv Joelle Barbosa Blad
Best Documentary
Nowhere to Hide
trailer
– Zaradasht Ahmed (Norway/Sweden)
Best International Feature
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan (USA)
The Golden Clapper
Norwegian editor Inge-Lise Langfeldt
The People’s Amanda
Marcus & Martinus - Together – Daniel Fahre (Norway)
The Amanda Committee’s Honorary Prize
Norwegian producer Axel Helgeland