In the Fade is the German submission for the Oscars

25/08/2017 - Fatih Akin’s Cannes-awarded film will represent Germany in the running for the nominations for the 2018 Foreign Language Oscar

Fatih Akin’s In the Fade , a German-French title produced by Bombero International and Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany, in coproduction with Corazón International and the French outfit Macassar Productions as well as Pathé, has been chosen amongst a total of eleven candidates to represent Germany as the country’s official submission for the 90th Oscars, in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

The film, presented in competition at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, where it earned Diane Kruger the Best Actress award (besides giving her the opportunity to recite in her mother tongue for the first time), recounts how her character’s life collapses after her husband of Turkish origins and their son are killed in a bomb attack. When the police arrest a young neo-Nazi couple, this woman wants justice. For her, there is no alternative. After Cannes, the film was presented at Sydney, Moscow and Karlovy Vary, amongst others. It is also part of the Toronto selection.

The decision to have In the Fade represent Germany in the race for the nominations for the Oscars was made in Munich by a nine-member independent jury appointed by German Films which consists of representatives from eight different trade associations and institutions active in the field of cinema (the German Producers Association, the German Producers Alliance/Cinema Section, the Association of German Film Exporters, the Association of German Film Distributors, the Association of German Exhibitors, the German Film Critics Association, the German Directors Guild, the German Film Academy). This independent jury explained its decision as follows: "In the Fade is at the same time a drama, a court movie and a thriller. Fatih Akin speaks of law and justice, and revenge and pain in a complex, unsparing and stirring narrative. The film gives a political issue a human face and unfolds like a ripple effect from which the audience cannot escape, from the first to the very last minute."

International sales agent The Match Factory has thus far sold the film to over 30 territories worldwide, including the USA. Magnolia Pictures is planning to release the film there in February 2018.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will publish a list of all international submissions for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in the beginning of October. Shortly before Christmas, it will announce a shortlist of nine selected films from which the five final nominees will be chosen. The 90th Oscars ceremony will take place on 4 March 2018 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

