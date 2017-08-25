Bloody Milk (2017)
Verónica (2017)
The Square (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
Western (2017)
The Nile Hilton Incident (2017)
Indivisible (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Western (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

FESTIVALS Norway

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Thelma wins over Norwegian critics in Haugesund

by 

- Joachim Trier’s supernatural thriller has received rave reviews and picked up an award at the Norwegian International Film Festival

Thelma wins over Norwegian critics in Haugesund
The team behind Thelma at the 45th Norwegian International Film Festival (© Jan Kåre Ness/Norwegian International Film Festival)

Norwegian director Joachim Trier’s Thelma [+see also:
trailer
film profile], which opened the 45th Norwegian International Film Festival in Haugesund last week (20 August), received either five- or six-star reviews from the critics, and also collected their prize during the closing ceremony last night, held at Haugesund’s Edda Cinema.

Produced by Thomas Robsahm for Motlys, and starring Eili HarboeKaya WilkinsHenrik RafaelsenEllen Dorrit Petersen and Grethe EltervågThelma portrays a young student in Oslo. When she is drawn to another woman, she is overwhelmed by emotions she does not dare acknowledge – and frightening and inexplicable powers start to force themselves into the open. It will reach Norwegian cinemas on 15 September. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Trier’s NOK 48 million (€5.2 million) supernatural thriller – his fourth feature to be co-written with Norwegian writer-director Eskil Vogt – is also steadily filling its festival calendar, beginning with a Special Presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival (7-17 September), followed by a screening at the New York Film Festival at the Film Society of Lincoln Center (28 September-15 October). 

The Audience Award went to German director Sam Garbarski’s Bye Bye Germany [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], which recounts the story of David Berman and his friends, all Holocaust survivors, who have only one purpose: to get to America as soon as possible. Moritz BleibtreuAntje Traue and Tim Sevfi play the leads. 

Here is the full list of winners at the 45th Norwegian International Film Festival (click here to read about the awards given out at New Nordic Films):

Norwegian Critics’ Prize
Thelma [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Joachim Trier (Norway/France/Sweden/Denmark)

Audience Award
Bye Bye Germany [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Sam Garbarski (Germany/Luxembourg/Belgium)

International Critics’ FIPRESCI Prize
Beyond Dreams [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Rojda Sekersöz (Sweden)

Andreas Ecumenical Award
Jupiter’s Moon [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Kornél Mundruczó
film profile] – Kornél Mundruczó (Hungary/Germany) 

Ray of Sunshine Award
The Big Sick – Michael Showalter (USA)

 
Midpoint TV/Feature
DPC
Sarajevo Report
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss