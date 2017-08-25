Thelma wins over Norwegian critics in Haugesund

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

25/08/2017 - Joachim Trier’s supernatural thriller has received rave reviews and picked up an award at the Norwegian International Film Festival

Norwegian director Joachim Trier’s Thelma , which opened the 45th Norwegian International Film Festival in Haugesund last week (20 August), received either five- or six-star reviews from the critics, and also collected their prize during the closing ceremony last night, held at Haugesund’s Edda Cinema.

Produced by Thomas Robsahm for Motlys, and starring Eili Harboe, Kaya Wilkins, Henrik Rafaelsen, Ellen Dorrit Petersen and Grethe Eltervåg, Thelma portrays a young student in Oslo. When she is drawn to another woman, she is overwhelmed by emotions she does not dare acknowledge – and frightening and inexplicable powers start to force themselves into the open. It will reach Norwegian cinemas on 15 September.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Trier’s NOK 48 million (€5.2 million) supernatural thriller – his fourth feature to be co-written with Norwegian writer-director Eskil Vogt – is also steadily filling its festival calendar, beginning with a Special Presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival (7-17 September), followed by a screening at the New York Film Festival at the Film Society of Lincoln Center (28 September-15 October).

The Audience Award went to German director Sam Garbarski’s Bye Bye Germany , which recounts the story of David Berman and his friends, all Holocaust survivors, who have only one purpose: to get to America as soon as possible. Moritz Bleibtreu, Antje Traue and Tim Sevfi play the leads.

Here is the full list of winners at the 45th Norwegian International Film Festival (click here to read about the awards given out at New Nordic Films):

Norwegian Critics’ Prize

Thelma – Joachim Trier (Norway/France/Sweden/Denmark)

Audience Award

Bye Bye Germany – Sam Garbarski (Germany/Luxembourg/Belgium)

International Critics’ FIPRESCI Prize

Beyond Dreams – Rojda Sekersöz (Sweden)

Andreas Ecumenical Award

Jupiter’s Moon – Kornél Mundruczó (Hungary/Germany)

Ray of Sunshine Award

The Big Sick – Michael Showalter (USA)