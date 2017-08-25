Bac Films has two contenders for the Golden Lion

by Fabien Lemercier

25/08/2017 - Featuring on the firm’s Venice line-up are the Italian titles The Leisure Seeker and Una famiglia, in addition to Les Bienheureux in Orizzonti

Italy is truly giving the international sales team at Paris-based company Bac Films wings, as its slate includes two Italian films selected in competition at the 74th Venice Film Festival (30 August-9 September): the English-language title The Leisure Seeker by Italy’s Paolo Virzi (toplined by Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland) and Una famiglia by his fellow countryman Sebastiano Riso (who rose to fame in the Cannes Critics’ Week in 2014 with Darker Than Midnight , and who has this time assembled a cast including Patrick Bruel and Micaela Ramazzotti). This Italian bent has so far proven exceedingly fruitful for Bac Films International, which successfully sold Virzi’s two previous films (Human Capital and Like Crazy ), and which has already racked up a barrage of pre-purchases for The Leisure Seeker.

Mathieu Robinet and Gilles Sousa’s team will be negotiating deals for a third film being showcased on the Lido: the French-Belgian co-production Les Bienheureux by Sofia Djama, which has been selected in the competitive Orizzonti section.

In addition, Bac Films will certainly have no shortage of aces up its sleeve at the 42nd Toronto International Film Festival (7-17 September), which will host the unveiling of the Irish-British zombie flick The Cured (formerly The Third Wave) by David Freyne (toplined by star Canadian actress Ellen Page) as a world premiere on the Special Presentations programme. Also standing out on the line-up of the Canadian gathering are The Leisure Seeker, unspooling as a Gala screening, and the Belgian-French feature Let the Corpses Tan by Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani, which will be presented in the Midnight Madness section, after a world premiere that set tongues wagging in early August in Locarno’s Piazza Grande.

Also of note on the line-up are The Teacher by Olivier Ayache Vidal (which Bac will bring out in France on 13 September) and, in post-production, Land by Iran’s Babak Jalali (produced by Italy’s Asmara Films together with France’s The Cup of Tea, the Netherlands’ Topkapi and Mexico’s Piano Producciones).

In terms of French distribution activities, Bac Films is gearing up to release the Cannes Palme d'Or winner The Square by Sweden’s Ruben Ostlund on 18 October, Les Bienheureux on 13 December and The Leisure Seeker on 3 January 2018, plus Una famiglia and Under the Tree by Iceland’s Hasfsteinn Gunnar Sigursson on an as-yet unspecified date.

(Translated from French)