Alpha Violet puts its foot on the accelerator

by Fabien Lemercier

25/08/2017 - The line-up from the French seller includes two films in competition in the International Critics' Week at Venice and a feature film at Toronto

Italy, Argentina, Slovakia, Georgia, Poland and Ukraine: the current line-up of the Parisian international sales agent Alpha Violet encompasses a large cinematographic area, drawing from the editorial line that founded an organisation based on individual films made by young auteurs. This philosophy based on quality has once again been recognised by major festivals with two debut feature films in the 32nd International Critics' Week at the Venice Film Festival (30 August-9 September): Crater by Italian duo Silvia Luzi and Luca Bellino, and Hunting Season by Argentinian director Natalia Garagiola.

Swinging by the Cannes Directors' Fortnight in 2012 and the Critics' Week in 2014 with her short films Yeguas de Cotorras and Sundays, Natalia Garagiola wrote the screenplay for her first feature, which focuses on a respected hunting guide in Patagonia faced with the education of his biological son recently expelled from school. In a wild environment, the father tames his son and teaches him how to respect nature and human relationships. Produced by Argentina, the film was co-produced by the United States, France (Philippe Avril for Les Films de l'Etranger) and Germany (Augenschein Filmproduktion). It's worth noting that Hunting Season is also due to be screened at the 65th San Sebastián Festival (22-30 September), in the Horizontes Latinos section.

Virginie Devesa and Keiko Funato’s team will also be at the 42nd Toronto Film Festival (7-17 September), where it will be selling Nina by Slovakia's Juraj Lehotsky, a film discovered at Karlovy Vary and due to be shown in the Contemporary World Cinema section.

The line-up also includes Zaza Khalvashi's Namme, which is currently in post-production. The film is a co-production with Georgia (Bafis) and Lithuania (Tremora), focusing on a family that takes on the mission of looking after a local water source that has healing properties, as well as caring for those who are unwell in the village. It is the family’s daughter who becomes the guardian of tradition due to the scepticism of her three brothers. A hydraulic station is being built nearby, which causes environmental changes that lead to the water’s disappearance, leading the family’s father to remember another old tradition.

Alpha Violet will also continue with the pre-sales of Agnieszka Smoczynska's The Fugue (special prize last year at Sundance with her first feature The Lure ), a pre-production project involving Poland and the Czech Republic, as well as the mysterious and long-awaited Luxembourg by Ukraine's Myroslav Slaboshpytskiy (The Tribe ).

(Translated from French)