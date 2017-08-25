New Directors and Zabaltegi-Tabakalera top off their selections

by David González

25/08/2017 - A month away from its kick-off, the San Sebastián Film Festival has announced a slew of new films that will form part of its parallel sections

The San Sebastián Film Festival continues to announce the films that will form part of its 65th edition (set to unspool from 22-30 September) in dribs and drabs. This time, it is the turn of the two competitive sections that complement the official selection, New Directors and Zabaltegi-Tabakalera.

In the former section, which previously announced the majority of its titles in July (see the news), audiences will also be able to discover the feature debuts by Iranian-born, Danish-based director Milad Alami (The Charmer, chosen as the opening film of the section) and British filmmaker Daniel Kokotajlo (Apostasy), as well as the second feature by India’s Rima Das (Village Rockstars).

Meanwhile, the latter continues to stress its uninhibited and ground-breaking spirit, selecting an array of works that are extremely varied but have a common denominator: they are all on the cutting edge of cinema. The latest efforts by Raymond Depardon (12 Days ), Damien Manivel and Kohei Igarashi (The Night I Swam), Ilian Metev (¾ ), Filipa César (Spell Reel ), Frederick Wiseman (Ex Libris – The New York Public Library), Hong Sang-Soo (The Day After) and Manuel Abramovich (Soldado) join the movies that have already been announced, all of which have previously been presented at other festivals. The short-film section will play host to the new films by France’s Clément Cogitore and Portugal’s Jorge Jácome, among others.

As always, one of the highlights that are sure to delight attendees at the gathering is the Pearls section, which will offer the most highly acclaimed and eagerly awaited titles from worldwide cinema: Borg/McEnroe by Janus Metz, Happy End by Michael Haneke, Custody by Xavier Legrand, The House by the Sea by Robert Guédiguian, The Leisure Seeker by Paolo Virzì, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri by Martin McDonagh, You Were Never Really Here by Lynne Ramsay, Mother! by Darren Aronofsky, The Third Murder by Hirokazu Koreeda and The Florida Project by Sean Baker.

Lastly, Savage Cinema, the non-competitive section specialising in titles that have sports and adventure at their core, will screen two European movies (France’s Tout là-haut by Serge Hazanavicius and Iceland’s Under an Arctic Sky by Chris Burkard), while the International Film Students Meeting will play host to short films hailing from all around Europe (read more).

Here is a complete list of the films in the competitive selections:

New Directors

The Charmer – Milad Alami (Denmark) (opening film)

A Fish Out of Water - Lai Kuo-An (Taiwan)

Alberto García-Alix. La línea de la sombra - Nicolás Combarro (Spain)

Apostasy – Daniel Kokotajlo (UK)

Blue My Mind - Lisa Brühlmann (Switzerland)

Cargo - Gilles Coulier (Belgium/Netherlands/France)

From Where We’ve Fallen - Wang Feifei (China)

Ravens - Jens Assur (Sweden)

The Price of Success - Teddy Lussi-Modeste (France)

Le Semeur - Marine Francen (France)

Killing Jesus - Laura Mora (Colombia/Argentina)

Underground - Daniel Palacio (Philippines)

The Seeds of Violence - Lim Tae-Gue (South Korea)

Princesita - Marialy Rivas (Chile/Spain/Argentina)

Tigre - Silvia Schnicer Schlieman, Ulises Porra Guardiola (Argentina)

Village Rockstars – Rima Das (India)

Zabaltegi-Tabakalera



The Square – Ruben Östlund (Sweden/Germany/France/Denmark/USA) (opening film)

12 Days – Raymond Depardon (France)

¾ - Ilian Metev (Bulgaria/Germany)

Braguino – Clément Cogitore (France) (medium-length film)

Calipatria - Gerhard Treml, Leo Calice (Austria) (short film)

El sueño de Ana – José Luis Torres Leiva (Chile) (short film)

Ex Libris – The New York Public Library – Frederick Wiseman (USA)

Flores – Jorge Jácome (Portugal) (short film)

The Day After – Hong Sang-Soo (South Korea)

Gwendolyn Green – Tamyka Smith Smith (USA) (short film)

Lover for a Day – Philippe Garrel (France)

Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle – Gustavo Salmerón (Spain)

The Night I Swam – Damien Manivel, Kohei Igarashi (France/Japan)

In the Intense Now – Joao Moreira Salles (Brazil)

Plaga – Koldo Almandoz (Spain) (short film)

Plus Ultra – Samuel M Delgado, Helena Girón (Spain) (short film)

Saura(s) – Félix Viscarret (Spain)

Soldado – Manuel Abramovich (Argentina)

Spell Reel – Filipa César (Germany/Portugal/France)

Shame – Petar Krumov (Bulgaria) (short film)

Closeness – Kantemir Balagov (Russia)

Vergüenza – Juan Cavestany, Álvaro Fernández Armero (Spain) (series)

(Translated from Spanish)