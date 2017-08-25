New Directors and Zabaltegi-Tabakalera top off their selections
by David González
- A month away from its kick-off, the San Sebastián Film Festival has announced a slew of new films that will form part of its parallel sections
The San Sebastián Film Festival continues to announce the films that will form part of its 65th edition (set to unspool from 22-30 September) in dribs and drabs. This time, it is the turn of the two competitive sections that complement the official selection, New Directors and Zabaltegi-Tabakalera.
In the former section, which previously announced the majority of its titles in July (see the news), audiences will also be able to discover the feature debuts by Iranian-born, Danish-based director Milad Alami (The Charmer, chosen as the opening film of the section) and British filmmaker Daniel Kokotajlo (Apostasy), as well as the second feature by India’s Rima Das (Village Rockstars).
Meanwhile, the latter continues to stress its uninhibited and ground-breaking spirit, selecting an array of works that are extremely varied but have a common denominator: they are all on the cutting edge of cinema. The latest efforts by Raymond Depardon (12 Days [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]), Damien Manivel and Kohei Igarashi (The Night I Swam), Ilian Metev (¾ [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Ilian Metev
film profile]), Filipa César (Spell Reel [+see also:
trailer
film profile]), Frederick Wiseman (Ex Libris – The New York Public Library), Hong Sang-Soo (The Day After) and Manuel Abramovich (Soldado) join the movies that have already been announced, all of which have previously been presented at other festivals. The short-film section will play host to the new films by France’s Clément Cogitore and Portugal’s Jorge Jácome, among others.
As always, one of the highlights that are sure to delight attendees at the gathering is the Pearls section, which will offer the most highly acclaimed and eagerly awaited titles from worldwide cinema: Borg/McEnroe [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Janus Metz, Happy End [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Michael Haneke
film profile] by Michael Haneke, Custody by Xavier Legrand, The House by the Sea by Robert Guédiguian, The Leisure Seeker [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Paolo Virzì, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri by Martin McDonagh, You Were Never Really Here [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Lynne Ramsay
film profile] by Lynne Ramsay, Mother! by Darren Aronofsky, The Third Murder by Hirokazu Koreeda and The Florida Project by Sean Baker.
Lastly, Savage Cinema, the non-competitive section specialising in titles that have sports and adventure at their core, will screen two European movies (France’s Tout là-haut by Serge Hazanavicius and Iceland’s Under an Arctic Sky by Chris Burkard), while the International Film Students Meeting will play host to short films hailing from all around Europe (read more).
Here is a complete list of the films in the competitive selections:
New Directors
The Charmer – Milad Alami (Denmark) (opening film)
A Fish Out of Water - Lai Kuo-An (Taiwan)
Alberto García-Alix. La línea de la sombra [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Nicolás Combarro (Spain)
Apostasy – Daniel Kokotajlo (UK)
Blue My Mind - Lisa Brühlmann (Switzerland)
Cargo [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Gilles Coulier (Belgium/Netherlands/France)
From Where We’ve Fallen - Wang Feifei (China)
Ravens - Jens Assur (Sweden)
The Price of Success [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Teddy Lussi-Modeste (France)
Le Semeur - Marine Francen (France)
Killing Jesus - Laura Mora (Colombia/Argentina)
Underground - Daniel Palacio (Philippines)
The Seeds of Violence - Lim Tae-Gue (South Korea)
Princesita - Marialy Rivas (Chile/Spain/Argentina)
Tigre - Silvia Schnicer Schlieman, Ulises Porra Guardiola (Argentina)
Village Rockstars – Rima Das (India)
Zabaltegi-Tabakalera
The Square [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ruben Östlund
film profile] – Ruben Östlund (Sweden/Germany/France/Denmark/USA) (opening film)
12 Days [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Raymond Depardon (France)
¾ [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Ilian Metev
film profile] - Ilian Metev (Bulgaria/Germany)
Braguino – Clément Cogitore (France) (medium-length film)
Calipatria - Gerhard Treml, Leo Calice (Austria) (short film)
El sueño de Ana – José Luis Torres Leiva (Chile) (short film)
Ex Libris – The New York Public Library – Frederick Wiseman (USA)
Flores – Jorge Jácome (Portugal) (short film)
The Day After – Hong Sang-Soo (South Korea)
Gwendolyn Green – Tamyka Smith Smith (USA) (short film)
Lover for a Day [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Philippe Garrel (France)
Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Gustavo Salmerón
film profile] – Gustavo Salmerón (Spain)
The Night I Swam – Damien Manivel, Kohei Igarashi (France/Japan)
In the Intense Now – Joao Moreira Salles (Brazil)
Plaga – Koldo Almandoz (Spain) (short film)
Plus Ultra – Samuel M Delgado, Helena Girón (Spain) (short film)
Saura(s) – Félix Viscarret (Spain)
Soldado – Manuel Abramovich (Argentina)
Spell Reel [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Filipa César (Germany/Portugal/France)
Shame – Petar Krumov (Bulgaria) (short film)
Closeness [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Kantemir Balagov (Russia)
Vergüenza – Juan Cavestany, Álvaro Fernández Armero (Spain) (series)
(Translated from Spanish)