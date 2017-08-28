Michel Blanc shooting Voyez comme on danse
by Fabien Lemercier
- Karin Viard, Carole Bouquet and Charlotte Rampling topline this Les Films du 24 production for UGC
The first clapperboard is due to slam today in Paris for Voyez comme on danse (lit. “See How We Dance”), Michel Blanc’s fifth feature as a director, following Marche à l'ombre (nominated for the César Award for Best First Feature Film in 1985), Dead Tired (Best Screenplay Award at Cannes in 1994 and nominated for the César Award in the same category in 1995), The Escort (1999) and Summer Things (César Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2003 for Karin Viard, plus three other nominations for Best Screenplay, Most Promising Actor and Best Supporting Actor).
As for the cast, the filmmaker is teaming up once again with the three lead actresses from his previous opus: Karin Viard (César Award for Best Actress in 2000, and nominated in 2005, 2012 for Poliss [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Maïwenn
film profile] and 2015 for The Bélier Family [+see also:
trailer
making of
film profile]; set to grace screens from 8 November in Jalouse), Carole Bouquet (César Award for Best Actress in 1990) and Charlotte Rampling (nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress last year for 45 Years [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Andrew Haigh
film profile], which also earned her the Best Actress Award at Berlin in 2015; winner of the European Film Award for Best Actress in 2003 and 2015; poised to take part in the competition at Venice in Hannah [+see also:
trailer
film profile]). The trio of thesps will be flanked by Jean-Paul Rouve (nominated for the César Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2005 for Podium, popular in such titles as Sans arme, ni haine, ni violence [+see also:
trailer
film profile], Nobody Else But You [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and Dalida [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]), Jacques Dutronc (César Award for Best Actor in 1992 for Van Gogh and nominated in 2002), William Lebghil (who turned heads in Love at First Fight [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Thomas Cailley
film profile] and Some Like it Veiled [+see also:
trailer
film profile]), Guillaume Labbé (Les Hommes du feu [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) and the director himself (an experienced actor who scooped the Best Actor Award at Cannes in 1986 and, more recently, the César Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2012 for The Minister [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Pierre Schoeller
film profile]).
The screenplay, written by Michel Blanc, is being kept under wraps by the production company for the time being.
Produced by Yves Marmion (Les Films du 24) for UGC, Voyez comme on danse is being co-produced by France 2 Cinéma. Having also been pre-purchased by Canal+, Ciné+ and C8, the film will continue principal photography until 28 October, almost entirely in Paris, with just one day of shooting slated to take place in Cabourg. UGC has the international sales and French distribution rights.
(Translated from French)