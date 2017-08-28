Michel Blanc shooting Voyez comme on danse

by Fabien Lemercier

28/08/2017 - Karin Viard, Carole Bouquet and Charlotte Rampling topline this Les Films du 24 production for UGC

The first clapperboard is due to slam today in Paris for Voyez comme on danse (lit. “See How We Dance”), Michel Blanc’s fifth feature as a director, following Marche à l'ombre (nominated for the César Award for Best First Feature Film in 1985), Dead Tired (Best Screenplay Award at Cannes in 1994 and nominated for the César Award in the same category in 1995), The Escort (1999) and Summer Things (César Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2003 for Karin Viard, plus three other nominations for Best Screenplay, Most Promising Actor and Best Supporting Actor).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

As for the cast, the filmmaker is teaming up once again with the three lead actresses from his previous opus: Karin Viard (César Award for Best Actress in 2000, and nominated in 2005, 2012 for Poliss and 2015 for The Bélier Family ; set to grace screens from 8 November in Jalouse), Carole Bouquet (César Award for Best Actress in 1990) and Charlotte Rampling (nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress last year for 45 Years , which also earned her the Best Actress Award at Berlin in 2015; winner of the European Film Award for Best Actress in 2003 and 2015; poised to take part in the competition at Venice in Hannah ). The trio of thesps will be flanked by Jean-Paul Rouve (nominated for the César Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2005 for Podium, popular in such titles as Sans arme, ni haine, ni violence , Nobody Else But You and Dalida ), Jacques Dutronc (César Award for Best Actor in 1992 for Van Gogh and nominated in 2002), William Lebghil (who turned heads in Love at First Fight and Some Like it Veiled ), Guillaume Labbé (Les Hommes du feu ) and the director himself (an experienced actor who scooped the Best Actor Award at Cannes in 1986 and, more recently, the César Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2012 for The Minister ).

The screenplay, written by Michel Blanc, is being kept under wraps by the production company for the time being.

Produced by Yves Marmion (Les Films du 24) for UGC, Voyez comme on danse is being co-produced by France 2 Cinéma. Having also been pre-purchased by Canal+, Ciné+ and C8, the film will continue principal photography until 28 October, almost entirely in Paris, with just one day of shooting slated to take place in Cabourg. UGC has the international sales and French distribution rights.

(Translated from French)