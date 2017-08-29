Angoulême crowns Bloody Milk

by Fabien Lemercier

29/08/2017 - The feature debut by Hubert Charuel has scooped three prizes, including Best Film, while Philippe Van Leeuw’s Insyriated also scored a hat trick

Months after its unveiling in the Cannes Critics’ Week, Hubert Charuel’s Bloody Milk has dominated the winners’ list of the tenth Angoulême Francophone Film Festival. The jury, chaired by US actor John Malkovich and including Belgian filmmaker Lucas Belvaux, among others, handed the Diamond Valois for Best Film to the young French filmmaker’s feature debut. The Domino Films production also came out on top in the categories of Best Actor (for Swann Arlaud) and Best Score (Myd), and will be released in French theatres tomorrow by Pyramide, which is also in charge of the international sales.

Another film bagged three trophies: Insyriated by Belgium’s Philippe Van Leeuw. Having won the Europa Cinemas Label in the Berlinale Panorama, where it was first revealed, the film took home the Valois for Best Director, the Valois for Best Actress (awarded to the two lead actresses, Hiam Abbas and Diamand Abou Abboud) and the Audience Valois. The Belgian-French co-production has been selected for the 42nd Toronto Film Festival (7-17 September), where it will be screened in the Contemporary World Cinema programme. It is being sold overseas by Films Boutique, and will be distributed in French theatres by KMBO from 6 September and in the United Kingdom by Curzon Artificial Eye from 8 September.

Also of note on the winners’ list is the Valois for Best Screenplay, which was handed to Christophe Regin for La Surface de réparation (see the article – released in France on 17 January 2018, courtesy of ARP Sélection), while the student jury singled out Beauty and the Dogs by Kaouther Ben Hania (unveiled in Un Certain Regard at Cannes and set to go on general release in France on 18 October, via Jour2Fête).

Here is the complete list of winners:

Diamond Valois (TV5 Monde Award)

Bloody Milk - Hubert Charuel (France)

Valois for Best Director (Banque Populaire Award)

Philippe Van Leeuw – Insyriated (Belgium/France/Lebanon)

Valois for Best Screenplay

Christophe Regin – La surface de réparation (France)

Valois for Best Actress

Hiam Abbass and Diamand Abou Abboud – Insyriated

Valois for Best Actor

Swann Arlaud – Bloody Milk

Audience Valois (Canal+ Cinéma Award)

Insyriated – Philippe Van Leeuw

Magelis Valois (Student Jury Award)

Beauty and the Dogs – Kaouther Ben Hania

Valois for Best Score (Sacem Award)

Myd – Bloody Milk

René Laloux Valois (for best animated short)

Garden Party – Florian Babikian, Vincent Bayoux, Victor Caire, Théophile Dufresne, Gabriel Grapperon and Lucas Navarro – MOPA (France)

Martin Maurel Valois (awarded by a distributors’ association to a French-speaking producer, under the auspices of the Rothschild Martin Maurel Bank)

Blue Spirit Productions, Gebeka Films, Rita – My Life as a Zucchini by Claude Barras

(Translated from French)