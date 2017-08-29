The Square (2017)
Bloody Milk (2017)
God's Own Country (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
Felicity (2017)
Verónica (2017)
Western (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Felicity (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

FESTIVALS France

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Angoulême crowns Bloody Milk

by 

- The feature debut by Hubert Charuel has scooped three prizes, including Best Film, while Philippe Van Leeuw’s Insyriated also scored a hat trick

Angoulême crowns Bloody Milk
(l-r) Swann Arlaud, Hubert Charuel and Myd with their Valois for Bloody Milk (© Christophe Brachet)

Months after its unveiling in the Cannes Critics’ Week, Hubert Charuel’s Bloody Milk [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hubert Charuel
film profile] has dominated the winners’ list of the tenth Angoulême Francophone Film Festival. The jury, chaired by US actor John Malkovich and including Belgian filmmaker Lucas Belvaux, among others, handed the Diamond Valois for Best Film to the young French filmmaker’s feature debut. The Domino Films production also came out on top in the categories of Best Actor (for Swann Arlaud) and Best Score (Myd), and will be released in French theatres tomorrow by Pyramide, which is also in charge of the international sales.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Another film bagged three trophies: Insyriated [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Philippe Van Leeuw
film profile] by Belgium’s Philippe Van Leeuw. Having won the Europa Cinemas Label in the Berlinale Panorama, where it was first revealed, the film took home the Valois for Best Director, the Valois for Best Actress (awarded to the two lead actresses, Hiam Abbas and Diamand Abou Abboud) and the Audience Valois. The Belgian-French co-production has been selected for the 42nd Toronto Film Festival (7-17 September), where it will be screened in the Contemporary World Cinema programme. It is being sold overseas by Films Boutique, and will be distributed in French theatres by KMBO from 6 September and in the United Kingdom by Curzon Artificial Eye from 8 September.

Also of note on the winners’ list is the Valois for Best Screenplay, which was handed to Christophe Regin for La Surface de réparation (see the article – released in France on 17 January 2018, courtesy of ARP Sélection), while the student jury singled out Beauty and the Dogs [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Kaouther Ben Hania
film profile] by Kaouther Ben Hania (unveiled in Un Certain Regard at Cannes and set to go on general release in France on 18 October, via Jour2Fête).

Here is the complete list of winners:

Diamond Valois (TV5 Monde Award)
Bloody Milk [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hubert Charuel
film profile] - Hubert Charuel (France)

Valois for Best Director (Banque Populaire Award)
Philippe Van Leeuw – Insyriated [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Philippe Van Leeuw
film profile] (Belgium/France/Lebanon)

Valois for Best Screenplay 
Christophe Regin – La surface de réparation (France)

Valois for Best Actress 
Hiam Abbass and Diamand Abou Abboud – Insyriated

Valois for Best Actor 
Swann Arlaud – Bloody Milk

Audience Valois (Canal+ Cinéma Award)
Insyriated – Philippe Van Leeuw

Magelis Valois (Student Jury Award)
Beauty and the Dogs [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Kaouther Ben Hania
film profile] – Kaouther Ben Hania

Valois for Best Score (Sacem Award)
Myd – Bloody Milk

René Laloux Valois (for best animated short)
Garden Party – Florian Babikian, Vincent Bayoux, Victor Caire, Théophile Dufresne, Gabriel Grapperon and Lucas Navarro – MOPA (France)

Martin Maurel Valois (awarded by a distributors’ association to a French-speaking producer, under the auspices of the Rothschild Martin Maurel Bank)
Blue Spirit ProductionsGebeka FilmsRita – My Life as a Zucchini [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Claude Barras
film profile] by Claude Barras

(Translated from French)

 
Europa Creativa 2017
Midpoint TV/Feature
DPC
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss