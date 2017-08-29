Angoulême crowns Bloody Milk
by Fabien Lemercier
- The feature debut by Hubert Charuel has scooped three prizes, including Best Film, while Philippe Van Leeuw’s Insyriated also scored a hat trick
Months after its unveiling in the Cannes Critics’ Week, Hubert Charuel’s Bloody Milk [+see also:
film profile] has dominated the winners’ list of the tenth Angoulême Francophone Film Festival. The jury, chaired by US actor John Malkovich and including Belgian filmmaker Lucas Belvaux, among others, handed the Diamond Valois for Best Film to the young French filmmaker’s feature debut. The Domino Films production also came out on top in the categories of Best Actor (for Swann Arlaud) and Best Score (Myd), and will be released in French theatres tomorrow by Pyramide, which is also in charge of the international sales.
Another film bagged three trophies: Insyriated [+see also:
film profile] by Belgium’s Philippe Van Leeuw. Having won the Europa Cinemas Label in the Berlinale Panorama, where it was first revealed, the film took home the Valois for Best Director, the Valois for Best Actress (awarded to the two lead actresses, Hiam Abbas and Diamand Abou Abboud) and the Audience Valois. The Belgian-French co-production has been selected for the 42nd Toronto Film Festival (7-17 September), where it will be screened in the Contemporary World Cinema programme. It is being sold overseas by Films Boutique, and will be distributed in French theatres by KMBO from 6 September and in the United Kingdom by Curzon Artificial Eye from 8 September.
Also of note on the winners’ list is the Valois for Best Screenplay, which was handed to Christophe Regin for La Surface de réparation (see the article – released in France on 17 January 2018, courtesy of ARP Sélection), while the student jury singled out Beauty and the Dogs [+see also:
film profile] by Kaouther Ben Hania (unveiled in Un Certain Regard at Cannes and set to go on general release in France on 18 October, via Jour2Fête).
Here is the complete list of winners:
Diamond Valois (TV5 Monde Award)
Bloody Milk [+see also:
film profile] - Hubert Charuel (France)
Valois for Best Director (Banque Populaire Award)
Philippe Van Leeuw – Insyriated [+see also:
film profile] (Belgium/France/Lebanon)
Valois for Best Screenplay
Christophe Regin – La surface de réparation (France)
Valois for Best Actress
Hiam Abbass and Diamand Abou Abboud – Insyriated
Valois for Best Actor
Swann Arlaud – Bloody Milk
Audience Valois (Canal+ Cinéma Award)
Insyriated – Philippe Van Leeuw
Magelis Valois (Student Jury Award)
Beauty and the Dogs [+see also:
film profile] – Kaouther Ben Hania
Valois for Best Score (Sacem Award)
Myd – Bloody Milk
René Laloux Valois (for best animated short)
Garden Party – Florian Babikian, Vincent Bayoux, Victor Caire, Théophile Dufresne, Gabriel Grapperon and Lucas Navarro – MOPA (France)
Martin Maurel Valois (awarded by a distributors’ association to a French-speaking producer, under the auspices of the Rothschild Martin Maurel Bank)
Blue Spirit Productions, Gebeka Films, Rita – My Life as a Zucchini [+see also:
film profile] by Claude Barras
(Translated from French)