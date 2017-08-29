New Europe Film Sales broadens its “Horizons” through new “Discoveries”

by Vassilis Economou

29/08/2017 - The Warsaw-based international sales agent will have a dynamic presence at both Venice and Toronto with four completed titles

With a restrained but fairly versatile line-up, Warsaw-based international sales agent New Europe Film Sales will have a dynamic presence at both the imminent 74th Venice International Film Festival (30 August-9 September) and the upcoming 42nd Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF, 7-17 September).

On the Lido, two titles will be presented as world premieres, starting with one by Icelandic director Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson, known for his debut feature, Either Way , which was remade in the USA as Prince Avalanche. This time, he is participating in the Orizzonti competition with his third film, Under the Tree . Entrusted to the same team that produced another recent Icelandic hit, Rams by Grímur Hákonarson, Under the Tree follows Atsli, who, after being thrown out of his house by his wife, has to live with his parents, who are in constant conflict with their neighbours about the shade generated by their tree. The film has already been pre-sold to France, China and Scandinavia.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

New Europe, well known for spotting talents and working with first-timers, is now expanding to Iran, as it is handling the worldwide rights for the first feature by auteur Ali Asgari, Disappearance. The film is also taking part in the Orizzonti competition. With over 200 awards to his credit for his shorts, and having already been present at Cannes and Venice, Asgari is a familiar face on the festival circuit. His movie follows a couple of young lovers who run into a serious problem, and they have to face up to it immediately by visiting a series of hospitals during one night in Tehran. The project was developed at the Cannes Cinéfondation Residence.

These two titles will also have their North American premieres at Toronto, Under the Tree in the Contemporary World Cinema section and Disappearance in Discovery. Also in Discovery, New Europe will be representing two more festival hits having their North American premieres: firstly, the Danish-Icelandic co-production Winter Brothers by Hlynur Palmason, which piqued audiences’ attention at the latest Locarno Film Festival, where its protagonist Elliot Crosset Hove was handed the Best Actor Award. The second title is Scaffolding by Matan Yair, which was premiered in Cannes’ ACID, scooped several prizes at the Jerusalem Film Festival (including Best Film) and has racked up eight nominations for the Israeli Oscars (again including Best Film).

The company will also launch pre-sales for The County, the new project by Grímur Hákonarson, at TIFF’s market. The movie is about a middle-aged cattle farmer who is forced to stand on her own two feet after her husband dies, and is being co-produced by Netop Films, Profile Pictures and Haut et Court; it is slated for completion in 2019. Finally, Babis Makridis’ (L ) new film, Pity (see the news), will be introduced to buyers at the TIFF, with a release scheduled for 2018.