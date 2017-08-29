The 65th San Sebastián Film Festival rounds off its Official Section

by Alfonso Rivera

29/08/2017 - Five European productions and an Argentinian film have been added to the previously announced titles that will duke it out for the coveted Golden Shell at the Spanish gathering

The Official Section of the San Sebastián International Film Festival, set to unspool between 22 and 30 September, was already looking impressive. The films that will be taking part in this section were announced over the last few weeks (see the news), and yesterday this list was enriched thanks to the announcement of the latest additions. Indeed, European titles such as Memoir of Pain have been added to the battle for the Golden Shell, the gathering’s highest honour. The movie is an adaptation of Marguerite Duras’ wartime memoirs, directed by French filmmaker Emmanuel Finkiel (A Decent Man ), with trio Mélanie Thierry, Benoît Magimel and Benjamin Biolay starring as the long-suffering protagonists.

Another movie with French producers and a wartime backdrop is The Captain, co-funded with Germany and Poland and helmed by German director Robert Schwentke, who is returning to work in his homeland after a successful mainstream career in Hollywood. The bitingly satirical So Help Me God is a further French (and Belgian) co-production, directed by Jean Libon and Yves Hinant (the creators of the documentary series Strip-Tease), which picks apart the murky ins and outs of the justice system.

Pororoca, the third feature by Constantin Popescu (Principles of Life ), is a co-production between France and Romania that portrays the devastation of a family unit when one of its members suddenly vanishes. Two more directors round off the 18 films that will be competing in the Official Section of the Basque festival: Argentina’s Anahí Berneri, with Alanis, the portrait of a young mother who finds employment as a sex worker, and Poland’s Urszula Antoniak, with her fourth film, Beyond Words, a co-production with the Netherlands that explores how the life of a successful man is turned upside down after an unexpected visit from his father, with whom he barely had any contact at all. As a result, the past comes back to torment him.

The new titles in the Official Competition Section are:

Memoirs of Pain - Emmanuel Finkiel (France)

The Captain - Robert Schwentke (Germany/Poland/France)

So Help Me God - Jean Libon and Yves Hinant (France/Belgium)

Pororoca - Constantin Popescu (France/Romania)

Beyond Words - Urszula Antoniak (Poland/Netherlands)

Alanis - Anahí Berneri (Argentina)

(Translated from Spanish)