Sala Web presents films from the Venice Film Festival online, in partnership with Cineuropa

30/08/2017 - The 6th edition of the Biennale’s Sala Web brings to Festival Scope 18 films that will premiere on the Lido, until 19 September

Going beyond traditional theatre audiences, the Venice Film Festival continues to push boundaries by presenting its programming online. Returning for a new edition the Venice Sala Web serves as the meeting point for film lovers worldwide, who have the possibility to watch world premieres and take part in the Biennale buzz here.

Cineuropa is offering film enthusiasts from all over the world the opportunity to see the films. Just register here by 3 September to be in with a chance of winning a Festival Pass and being one of the 400 lucky cinephiles who will get access to each film.

In addition to titles from the Orizzonti section and from Biennale College, the Venice Sala Web will expand for the second time to selected films from Out of Competition and Cinema nel Giardino sections. Renown directors like Abel Ferrara, Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor will join a line-up with several debut films, like those by Sofia Djama, Ali Asgari and Jason Raftopoulos. Three titles supported by the Biennale College - Cinema will also be part of the Venice Sala Web line-up.

Digital tickets for Sala Web screenings are on sale on Festival Scope. Users may register to buy tickets for online screenings with all tickets priced at 4€ or a Festival Pass (2€ per film from 5 films). Once they have purchased a ticket for a chosen title, users will be able to screen the film from 9pm (Venice time, GMT+2) on the day of the film’s official premiere at the Venice Film Festival until 19 September.

The films selected:

Orizzonti

Endangered Species - Gilles Bourdos (France/Belgium) (from 31 August)

Under the Tree - Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson (Iceland/Denmark/Poland/Germany) (from 31 August)

West of Sunshine - Jason Raftopoulos (Australia) (from 1 September)

No Date, No Signature - Vahid Jalilvand (Iran) (from 2 September)

Oblivion Verses - Alireza Khatami (France/Germany/Netherlands/Chile) (from 3 September)

Caniba - Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Verena Paravel (France) (from 4 September)

The Night I Swam - Damien Manivel, Igarashi Kohei (France/Japan) (from 5 September)

Les Bienheureux - Sofia Djama (France/Belgium) (from 6 September)

The Testament - Amichai Greenberg (Israel/Austria) (from 7 September)

Disappearance - Ali Asgari (Iran/Qatar) (from 8 September)

Krieg - Rick Ostermann (Germany) (from 8 September)

Biennale College - Cinema

Strange Colours - Alena Lodkina (Australia) (from 31 August)

Martyr - Mazen Khaled (Lebanon) (from 1 September)

Beautiful Things - Giorgio Ferrero (Italy) (from 2 September)

Cinema nel Giardino

Nato a Casal di Principe - Bruno Oliviero (Italy/Spain) (from 1 September)

The Stand-in - Rä Di Martino (Italy/France/Morocco/Switzerland) (from 8 September)

Out of Competition - Non-Fiction

Happy Winter - Giovanni Totaro (Italy) (from 6 September)

Piazza Vittorio - Abel Ferrara (Italy) (from 8 September)