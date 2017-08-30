The Square (2017)
Bloody Milk (2017)
God's Own Country (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
Felicity (2017)
Verónica (2017)
Western (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Felicity (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

VENICE 2017

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Sala Web presents films from the Venice Film Festival online, in partnership with Cineuropa

by 

- The 6th edition of the Biennale’s Sala Web brings to Festival Scope 18 films that will premiere on the Lido, until 19 September

Sala Web presents films from the Venice Film Festival online, in partnership with Cineuropa

Going beyond traditional theatre audiences, the Venice Film Festival continues to push boundaries by presenting its programming online. Returning for a new edition the Venice Sala Web serves as the meeting point for film lovers worldwide, who have the possibility to watch world premieres and take part in the Biennale buzz here.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Only 400 tickets will be available for each film. Cineuropa is offering film enthusiasts from all over the world the opportunity to see the films. Just register here by 3 September to be in with a chance of winning a Festival Pass and being one of the 400 lucky cinephiles who will get access to each film.

In addition to titles from the Orizzonti section and from Biennale College, the Venice Sala Web will expand for the second time to selected films from Out of Competition and Cinema nel Giardino sections. Renown directors like Abel Ferrara, Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor will join a line-up with several debut films, like those by Sofia Djama, Ali Asgari and Jason Raftopoulos. Three titles supported by the Biennale College - Cinema will also be part of the Venice Sala Web line-up.

Digital tickets for Sala Web screenings are on sale on Festival Scope. Users may register to buy tickets for online screenings with all tickets priced at 4€ or a Festival Pass (2€ per film from 5 films). Once they have purchased a ticket for a chosen title, users will be able to screen the film from 9pm (Venice time, GMT+2) on the day of the film’s official premiere at the Venice Film Festival until 19 September.

The films selected:

Orizzonti

Endangered Species [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Gilles Bourdos (France/Belgium) (from 31 August)
Under the Tree [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson (Iceland/Denmark/Poland/Germany) (from 31 August)
West of Sunshine - Jason Raftopoulos (Australia) (from 1 September)
No Date, No Signature - Vahid Jalilvand (Iran) (from 2 September)
Oblivion Verses [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Alireza Khatami (France/Germany/Netherlands/Chile) (from 3 September)
Caniba - Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Verena Paravel (France) (from 4 September)
The Night I Swam [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Damien Manivel, Igarashi Kohei (France/Japan) (from 5 September)
Les Bienheureux - Sofia Djama (France/Belgium) (from 6 September)
The Testament [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Amichai Greenberg (Israel/Austria) (from 7 September)
Disappearance - Ali Asgari (Iran/Qatar) (from 8 September)
Krieg - Rick Ostermann (Germany) (from 8 September)

Biennale College - Cinema

Strange Colours - Alena Lodkina (Australia) (from 31 August)
Martyr - Mazen Khaled (Lebanon) (from 1 September)
Beautiful Things - Giorgio Ferrero (Italy) (from 2 September)

Cinema nel Giardino

Nato a Casal di Principe - Bruno Oliviero (Italy/Spain) (from 1 September)
The Stand-in - Rä Di Martino (Italy/France/Morocco/Switzerland) (from 8 September)

Out of Competition - Non-Fiction

Happy Winter - Giovanni Totaro (Italy) (from 6 September)
Piazza Vittorio - Abel Ferrara (Italy) (from 8 September)

 

 
Venice Report
Europa Creativa Italia Venezia 2017
Festival Scope Venice
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss