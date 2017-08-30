Superlópez becomes flesh and blood

by Alfonso Rivera

30/08/2017 - The comic by cartoonist Jan makes the leap from paper to the silver screen thanks to director Javier Ruíz Caldera, a script by Borja Cobeaga and Diego San José, and actor Dani Rovira

Superlópez, the shoot for which kicked off on 5 July and is continuing for 11 weeks in and around Barcelona, is a very loose big-screen adaptation of the famous comic book by artist Jan (the pen name of cartoonist Juan López Fernández), and everything so far seems to indicate that the movie will be a box-office smash. Indeed, there is certainly no lack of aces up its sleeve: the most charismatic actor on the entire Iberian peninsula, Dani Rovira, steps into the shoes of the anonymous hero, duo Borja Cobeaga and Diego San José – who were behind the smash hit Spanish Affair and its sequel – have come up with the storyline, and Javier Ruíz Caldera, who previously brought another comic-book character to the silver screen in Spy Time , is behind the camera.

The stellar cast of this eagerly awaited film is rounded off by the unstoppable Maribel Verdú (a truly versatile actress who appeared in Pablo Berger’s Abracadabra a few weeks ago), the ubiquitous Alexandra Jiménez (who previously worked with Ruiz Caldera in Spy Time) and the always entertaining Julián López, a comedian who really shone in his unforgettable supporting role in No controles , Borja Cobeaga’s second directorial effort.

Playing the supporting roles in this story that was created as a send-up of the legendary Superman in the 1970s – about a boy from the planet Chitón who comes crashing down to Catalonia aboard a meteorite and ends up working as an accountant in an uninspiring office – are the ever-reliable actors Gracia Olayo (who is set to appear in the film version of the musical Holy Camp! in September – see the news), Gonzalo de Castro and Pedro Casablanc (nominated for the Goya Award his performance as corrupt politician Luis Bárcenas in B ).

Superlópez is a Telecinco Cinema, Zeta Cinema and La Gran Superproducción AIE production, with the involvement of Mediaset España and Movistar +. Buenavista International will handle its theatrical release, which will take place around Christmas 2018.

