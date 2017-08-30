The Square (2017)
Bloody Milk (2017)
God's Own Country (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
Felicity (2017)
Verónica (2017)
Western (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Verónica (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Spain

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Superlópez becomes flesh and blood

by 

- The comic by cartoonist Jan makes the leap from paper to the silver screen thanks to director Javier Ruíz Caldera, a script by Borja Cobeaga and Diego San José, and actor Dani Rovira

Superlópez becomes flesh and blood
Actor Dani Rovira as Superlópez

Superlópez, the shoot for which kicked off on 5 July and is continuing for 11 weeks in and around Barcelona, is a very loose big-screen adaptation of the famous comic book by artist Jan (the pen name of cartoonist Juan López Fernández), and everything so far seems to indicate that the movie will be a box-office smash. Indeed, there is certainly no lack of aces up its sleeve: the most charismatic actor on the entire Iberian peninsula, Dani Rovira, steps into the shoes of the anonymous hero, duo Borja Cobeaga and Diego San José – who were behind the smash hit Spanish Affair [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and its sequel – have come up with the storyline, and Javier Ruíz Caldera, who previously brought another comic-book character to the silver screen in Spy Time [+see also:
trailer
film profile], is behind the camera.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The stellar cast of this eagerly awaited film is rounded off by the unstoppable Maribel Verdú (a truly versatile actress who appeared in Pablo Berger’s Abracadabra [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Pablo Berger
film profile] a few weeks ago), the ubiquitous Alexandra Jiménez (who previously worked with Ruiz Caldera in Spy Time) and the always entertaining Julián López, a comedian who really shone in his unforgettable supporting role in No controles [+see also:
trailer
film profile], Borja Cobeaga’s second directorial effort. 

Playing the supporting roles in this story that was created as a send-up of the legendary Superman in the 1970s – about a boy from the planet Chitón who comes crashing down to Catalonia aboard a meteorite and ends up working as an accountant in an uninspiring office – are the ever-reliable actors Gracia Olayo (who is set to appear in the film version of the musical Holy Camp! in September – see the news), Gonzalo de Castro and Pedro Casablanc (nominated for the Goya Award his performance as corrupt politician Luis Bárcenas in B [+see also:
trailer
film profile]).

Superlópez is a Telecinco CinemaZeta Cinema and La Gran Superproducción AIE production, with the involvement of Mediaset España and Movistar +Buenavista International will handle its theatrical release, which will take place around Christmas 2018.

(Translated from Spanish)

 
Venice Report
Europa Creativa Italia Venezia 2017
Festival Scope Venice
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss