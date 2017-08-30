Transit nears the end of its journey

by Bénédicte Prot

30/08/2017 - Christian Petzold's new film, starring Franz Rogowski and Paula Beer, is in post-production

After filming took place in Marseille from 9 May to 8 July, Christian Petzold is currently in the process of finishing his next film, Transit, which marks his 11th collaboration with Schramm Film Koerner & Weber, this time in co-production with the French company Neon Productions, as well as the channels ZDF and Arte.

After Phoenix , which tells the story of a concentration camp survivor confronted with her pre-war identity, the excellent German director is now harking back to the beginning of the conflict, while rediscovering his favourite motif: the superposition of identities, levels of reality and continuums. Transit, written by Petzold himself, is an adaptation of the eponymous novel by Anna Seghers, published in 1944. The hero, Georg, is a young man who attempts to flee France via Marseille after the Nazi invasion, borrowing the identity of a suicidal author whose papers he possesses. While waiting for the steamer to take off in Marseilles, he meets Marie, a young woman who is desperately trying to find her missing husband after being told that she'll be able to find him there. Her husband is no other than the very author that Georg is impersonating. Far from suspecting that she’s looking for a ghost, Georg falls in love with Marie and dreams of taking her with him. As Marseille becomes ever more populated with ghostly refugees waiting to rediscover their human selves, Georg is impatient to live life and to love.

The film's protagonist has been entrusted to Franz Rogowski, the comedian discovered in the remarkable Victoria , who is absolutely the number-one young German actor of the moment (he also starred in Michael Haneke's new film, Happy End , at Cannes last May and will soon be seen in the German-Austrian co-production In the Aisles by Thomas Stuber - read the article here - to mention only two of his recent films). Paula Beer plays Marie and is already a well-known face on screen, despite her young age, since being discovered at the age of 15 in Chris Kraus's Poll (she also played the main female role in Frantz by François Ozon last year). As for the technical team, it’s worth noting that Petzold has two faithful collaborators, namely Hans Fromm and KD Gruber, in cinematography and set design respectively.

Transit has received support from the Franco-German Committee (€300,000), the FFA (€340,000), the German Ministry of Culture and Media (€250 000), the Regional Fund from Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg (€350,000) and Eurimages (€480,000). The film will be distributed from next year onwards by Piffl Medien in Germany, and Les Films du Losange in France. The Match Factory is responsible for international sales.

