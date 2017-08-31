The Square (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
OSCARS 2018 Georgia

Scary Mother takes aim at the Oscars for Georgia

- Ana Urushadze’s debut, winner of the Heart of Sarajevo and Cineuropa Award, will be Georgia’s submission for the 90th Academy Awards

Scary Mother by Ana Urushadze

Ana Urushadze’s debut feature film, Scary Mother [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ana Urushadze
film profile], which had its world premiere in Locarno’s Filmmakers of the Present competition and won the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film and the Cineuropa Award at the Sarajevo Film Festival (see the news), is Georgia’s submission for the Best Foreign-language Film Academy Award.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Scary Mother follows the story of a housewife (Nato Murvanidze) who has an untamed passion for writing. The movie explores the controversial and critical relationship that she builds with her family in the wake of what they view as her radical decision. Slowly, the heroine will start evolving and changing by withdrawing from her role as a caring mother/supportive wife, without taking into consideration any of the consequences.

The unconventional drama with elements of slight absurdity and bitter irony was selected after a secret vote by a special commission organised by the Georgian National Film Center (GNFC) in Tbilisi. The GNFC also confirmed that Scary Mother would represent the country at the Golden Globes.

Regarding the selection, Lasha Khalvashi, the producer of the film, stated: “We are very excited about it, and I think that this will help Scary Mother to travel even more. The film has already been well received in Europe, and especially after Sarajevo and Locarno, we have had many invitations. Of course, the US market is different, and I am really curious to see how the movie will be welcomed there, as several North American festivals are bidding for it. Also, we have confirmed the premieres in South America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.”

Scary Mother was written and directed by Ana Urushadze and is a Georgian-Estonian co-production by Lasha Khalvashi (Studio Artizm), Tinatin Kajrishvili (Gemini) and Ivo Felt (Allfilm), while the international sales are handled by Alief LLC.

Felt was also the co-producer of Tangerines [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], directed by Urushadze’s father, Zaza Urushadze, which was shortlisted for an Oscar in 2014, representing Estonia.

 
