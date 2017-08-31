The Square (2017)
PRODUCTION Spain/France/Italy/Iran

Asghar Farhadi begins filming Everybody Knows

by 

- The two-time Oscar winner is shooting this European co-production in Spain, with a Spanish-speaking cast headlined by Javier Bardem, Ricardo Darín and Penélope Cruz

Asghar Farhadi, on the set of Everybody Knows

At long last, the filming of Everybody Knows began last week in Madrid, with a script written, produced and directed by Irani filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, who won the most recent Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for The Salesman [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]. He also received the same award in 2011 for A Separation. The actors in this highly-awaited film loaded with dramatic intensity include Ricardo Darín from Argentina and Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Bárbara Lennie, Eduard Fernández, Elvira Minguez, Ramón Barea, Carla Campra and Inma Cuesta from Spain.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The shooting will take place in the Spanish capital and its surroundings over the course of 14 weeks and, according to the synopsis provided by the film’s distributors, will tell the tale of how “Carolina travels with her family from Buenos Aires to her native village in Spain for a celebration. What was meant to be a short visit is disrupted by unforeseen events that will completely change their lives.” The film’s technical team is led by costume designer Sonia Grande, musician Alberto Iglesias and cinematographer José Luis Alcaine.

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz share the screen once again after Escobar directed by Fernando León de Aranoa, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival itself. Furthermore, in the competition in San Sebastian in September, Ricardo Darín will receive the Donostia Award, while also presenting Santiago Mitre’s The Summit [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Santiago Mitre
film profile] at the festival.

Everybody Knows is produced by the Spanish company Morena Films, in co-production with France 3 Cinema, Lucky Red, Untitled Films AIE and Asghar Farhadi Production, and in association with Memento Films Production, Cofinova and Indefilms. The international sales will be managed by Memento Films International. The film is supported by Eurimages and will be distributed in Spain by Universal Pictures International Spain. The Almodóvar brothers’ El Deseo, which initially backed the film, has now disassociated itself from the project (read more).

(Translated from Spanish)

 
