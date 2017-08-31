The Square (2017)
God's Own Country (2017)
Bloody Milk (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
Felicity (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
Western (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: God's Own Country (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

VENICE 2017 Orizzonti

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

EXCLUSIVE: Venice's Orizzonti entry Oblivion Verses unveils poster

by 

- The feature debut by Iranian filmmaker in exile Alireza Khatami will have its world premiere on the Lido

EXCLUSIVE: Venice's Orizzonti entry Oblivion Verses unveils poster
Juan Margallo in Oblivion Verses

The elderly caretaker of a remote morgue possesses an impeccable memory for everything but names. He passes his days showing corpses to those searching for their lost ones and tending to his beloved plants. When protest in a nearby city breaks out and the militia covertly raid the morgue to hide civilian casualties, he discovers the body of an unknown young woman. Evoking memories of personal loss, he embarks on a magical odyssey to give her a proper burial with the help of a mystic gravedigger who collects stories of the dead, an old woman searching for her long-lost daughter, and a hearse driver tormented by his past.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

This is the synopsis for Oblivion Verses [+see also:
trailer
film profile], the feature debut by Iranian filmmaker in exile Alireza Khatami, which will have its world premiere in the Orizzonti section at the 74th Venice Film Festival. The film is produced by House on Fire (France), Endorphine Production (Germany), Lemming Film (Netherlands) and Quijote Rampante (Chile), and is sold internationally by UDI - Urban Distribution International.

Check out the poster of the film below.

 
Venice Report
Europa Creativa Italia Venezia 2017
Festival Scope Venice
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss