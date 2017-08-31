EXCLUSIVE: Venice's Orizzonti entry Oblivion Verses unveils poster

by Cineuropa

31/08/2017 - The feature debut by Iranian filmmaker in exile Alireza Khatami will have its world premiere on the Lido

The elderly caretaker of a remote morgue possesses an impeccable memory for everything but names. He passes his days showing corpses to those searching for their lost ones and tending to his beloved plants. When protest in a nearby city breaks out and the militia covertly raid the morgue to hide civilian casualties, he discovers the body of an unknown young woman. Evoking memories of personal loss, he embarks on a magical odyssey to give her a proper burial with the help of a mystic gravedigger who collects stories of the dead, an old woman searching for her long-lost daughter, and a hearse driver tormented by his past.

This is the synopsis for Oblivion Verses , the feature debut by Iranian filmmaker in exile Alireza Khatami, which will have its world premiere in the Orizzonti section at the 74th Venice Film Festival. The film is produced by House on Fire (France), Endorphine Production (Germany), Lemming Film (Netherlands) and Quijote Rampante (Chile), and is sold internationally by UDI - Urban Distribution International.

Check out the poster of the film below.