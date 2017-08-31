The Square (2017)
TORONTO 2017 Industry

EFP Film Sales Support funds 44 European films at Toronto

by 

- FFS dedicates €183.600 towards promotion campaigns for 44 films from 22 different European countries

EFP Film Sales Support funds 44 European films at Toronto
The Wife by Björn Runge

This year’s Toronto International Film Festival (7–17 September) will screen more than 160 films and co-productions from Europe, underpinning its prominent role as being one of the most important gateways to the North American market for European films. A fact that is also reflected in the number of attending European world sales companies who are receiving European Film Promotion's Film Sales Support (FSS) for marketing and promotion of their films. FSS is financially backed by the Creative Europe – Media Programme of the European Union.

A record number of 31 world sales companies, to be found at TIFF’s busy Industry Centre at the Hyatt, are benefitting close on € 183.600 in total dedicated towards promotion campaigns for 44 films from 22 different European countries. Ten sales companies are taking advantage of FSS Slate Funding which combines strategies for both TIFF and subsequent markets, such as the Asian Film Market in Busan, the AFM in LA.

Amongst the 18 films in the FSS line-up, which are celebrating World Premieres at TIFF are the Gala Presentation of Swedish director Björn Runge's The Wife, and the Special Presentation of Irish director David Freyne's horror thriller The Cured.

Thanks to Swiss Films, San Sebastián entry Blue My Mind by Lisa Brühlmann will also be granted FSS for a promotional campaign and market screenings at the TIFF Industry Centre.

The full line-up of FSS funded films is here.

 
